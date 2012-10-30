SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Gold ticked lower on Tuesday,
heading for its biggest monthly loss since May, after
disappointing corporate earnings and as investors sold gold
holdings to cover losses in other markets that have been hurt by
global economic uncertainty.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold hit a low near $1,704 an ounce and was at
$1,708.84 by 0030 GMT, little changed from Monday, with dealers
expecting the metal to trade in a narrow range ahead of the U.S.
non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
The Fed has explicitly tied the extent of its latest buyback
of mortgage bond-buybacks to the jobs market recovery.
* U.S. gold for December added $1.20 to $1,709.90 an
ounce.
* U.S. economic growth picked up slightly more than expected
in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, though global
giants Apple and Amazon, European car maker
Renault and electronics group Ericsson all
posted results that fell short of expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro remained steady near $1.2903. The currency
has been struggling to break out of a wider $1.2800/3200 range
set in previous weeks as investors waited for Spain to seek a
bailout and trigger the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme.
* Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in early trade
on Tuesday ahead of a much-anticipated meeting by the Bank of
Japan, which is widely expected to ease monetary policy.
* U.S. crude oil futures slipped to just above $85 a barrel
on Tuesday, near the lowest in more than three months, as
Hurricane Sandy shut East Coast refineries, roads and airports,
reducing crude and fuel demand in the world's largest oil
consumer.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Bank of Japan announces outcome of policy meeting
0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct
1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Oct
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1708.84 -0.40 -0.02 9.27
Spot Silver 31.83 0.07 +0.22 14.95
Spot Platinum 1537.74 7.74 +0.51 10.39
Spot Palladium 588.72 2.82 +0.48 -9.77
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1709.90 1.20 +0.07 9.13 3530
COMEX SILVER DEC2 31.86 0.11 +0.35 14.11 857
Euro/Dollar 1.2911
Dollar/Yen 79.85
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
