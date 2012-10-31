SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Gold edged up on Wednesday but
was still poised to end a four-month winning streak with the
biggest one-month decline since May, as investors awaited an
important U.S. employment report. Trading volumes were thin
after Hurricane Sandy pounded the U.S. East Coast.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,711.09 an
ounce by 0025 GMT, on course for a monthly drop of more than 3
percent, its biggest one-month decline since May after four
months of consecutive gains.
* U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,711.90.
* Trading in commodities may stay subdued as much of the
eastern United States focused on cleanup from Hurricane Sandy,
and traders were waiting for the key U.S. payrolls data later in
the week. Economists expected job growth to have picked up
slightly in October, but not enough to prevent the unemployment
rate from rising off a four-year low.
* At a bond sale on Tuesday, Italy's five and 10-year
borrowing costs fell to their lowest since May 2011, as big
redemptions and a recent cheapening in its debt on fears of
political instability lifted demand.
* Spain fell deeper into recession in the third quarter and
prices rose sharply in October, piling pressure on the
government to revive a paralysed economy as it stalls over
requesting aid.
* South African police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on
Tuesday at striking Amplats miners who were protesting
against a union-brokered deal to end a six-week wildcat walkout
at the top platinum producer.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen drifted off a one-week high against the dollar on
Wednesday, thanks to a general improvement in risk appetite,
paring gains made after the Bank of Japan balked at delivering
bolder action to kickstart growth.
* The U.S. stock market was closed for a second straight day
on Tuesday as cash equity trading was cancelled in the wake of
Hurricane Sandy.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 Japan Construction orders Sep
0700 Germany Retail sales Sep
1000 Euro zone Inflation Oct
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct
Euro zone finance ministers hold conference call to discuss
Greece
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1711.09 2.21 +0.13 9.42
Spot Silver 31.86 0.05 +0.16 15.06
Spot Platinum 1551.74 4.24 +0.27 11.40
Spot Palladium 594.50 1.00 +0.17 -8.89
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1711.90 -0.20 -0.01 9.26 2109
COMEX SILVER DEC2 31.92 0.10 +0.31 14.33 437
Euro/Dollar 1.2960
Dollar/Yen 79.59
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ken Wills)