SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Gold traded little changed on Thursday, with initial momentum after U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election giving way to concerns about the country's fiscal problems, boosting the greenback and weighing on bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,716.49 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after rising to a 2-1/2 week high of $1,731.40 the session before. * U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,717. * Obama had little time to savour victory on Wednesday after voters gave him a second term in the White House where he faces urgent economic challenges, a looming fiscal showdown and a still-divided Congress able to block his every move. * The dollar rose to a two-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on its safe-haven appeal, as investors fretted about the fiscal problems in the United States. * Investors will be watching the European Central Bank's policy meeting later today. The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, deferring a cut in borrowing costs that would risk undermining the impact of Mario Draghi's signature policy a year into his ECB presidency. * German manufacturing, the locomotive of Europe's largest economy, is running out of steam three years into the euro zone debt crisis, while the European Commission said the euro zone economy will barely grow next year but pick up in 2014. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds increased to 75.027 million ounces by Nov. 6, snapping two sessions of straight losses. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The Dow industrials lost more than 300 points in a sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes down over 2 percent in the wake of the presidential election. * The safe-haven yen hovered near a one-month high versus the euro on Thursday, having rallied broadly amid a rout in risk appetite. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Trade data Sep 0745 France Trade data Sep 1200 Britain BOE rate decision 1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision 1330 Euro zone ECB's Draghi holds news conference 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1716.49 0.18 +0.01 9.76 Spot Silver 31.77 0.01 +0.03 14.73 Spot Platinum 1540.49 1.50 +0.10 10.59 Spot Palladium 608.22 -1.25 -0.21 -6.79 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1717.00 3.00 +0.18 9.59 1762 COMEX SILVER DEC2 31.78 0.11 +0.36 13.83 1676 Euro/Dollar 1.2752 Dollar/Yen 79.89 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)