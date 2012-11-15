SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Gold slipped on Thursday as oil pared gains and share prices fell, but tension in the Middle East and worries about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" could still spur buying from investors and boost the metal's safe-haven appeal in times of uncertainty. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold fell $2.70 an ounce to $1,723.35 by 0036 GMT, below a three-week peak around $1,738 struck on Friday. * U.S. gold for December dropped $6.40 an ounce to $1,723.70. * The U.N. Security Council will hold a closed emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip, France said, as Israel threatened a wider offensive in the Palestinian enclave to stem rocket salvoes by Hamas militants. * President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that Republicans would have to agree to raise taxes on the wealthy as the first step in a budget deal that would prevent a dysfunctional Washington from pushing the economy into recession. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. oil held steady above $86 a barrel after rising by the most in a week on renewed worries of supply disruption as Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian militants, while a weak global economic outlook kept gains in check. * Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday, taking their lead from a drop in Wall Street shares as investors reacted to the prospect of drawn-out negotiations to avert the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" by shedding riskier assets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 France Q3 GDP 0700 Germany Q3 GDP 0900 Italy Q3 GDP 1000 Euro zone Q3 GDP 1000 Euro zone Final inflation Oct 1330 U.S. Inflation Oct 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1723.35 -2.70 -0.16 10.20 Spot Silver 32.54 -0.11 -0.34 17.52 Spot Platinum 1575.74 -7.25 -0.46 13.12 Spot Palladium 627.75 -5.65 -0.89 -3.79 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1723.70 -6.40 -0.37 10.01 2262 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.55 -0.33 -1.00 16.60 713 Euro/Dollar 1.2715 Dollar/Yen 80.20 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)