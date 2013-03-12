SINGAPORE, March 12 Gold perched above $1,580 an
ounce on Tuesday, as an improved economic outlook provided
little incentive to break out of recent ranges, while a
record-setting equity rally lured investors away from the
underperforming precious metal.
The Dow industrial average hit a record high for the
fifth consecutive session on Monday and posted a 10.3 percent
gain so far this year, overshadowing spot gold's 5.3 percent
loss.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.81 an ounce
by 0034 GMT. The metal has been trading between $1,560 to $1,585
since the start of March.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,580.10.
* The economic outlook in major industrialised economies is
improving with the United States and Japan leading the way, the
OECD said on Monday, adding that activity in the euro zone was
also picking up.
* The U.S. budget saga continues. With little prospect of
getting rid of the automatic spending cuts that kicked in on
March 1, the U.S. Congress and the White House will move on to
bigger budget battles this week as duelling Republican and
Democratic proposals land in the House of Representatives and
the Senate.
* The Japanese government's choice to lead the country's
central bank promised on Monday to move quickly to implement
fresh monetary stimulus to lift the struggling economy, a case
underlined by a surprisingly sharp drop in a gauge of capital
investment.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped to 1,236.729 tonnes on
March 11, the lowest since October, 2011.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen carved out a fresh 3-1/2 year low versus the
greenback on Tuesday and fell to a 4-1/2 year trough on the
Australian dollar as investors reacted to a media report that
the Bank of Japan might deliver bold stimulus sooner than
expected.
* Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the Dow to
another record and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight
advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The gains briefly
lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest intraday level
since October 2007.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Consumer confidence index
0530 India Industrial output
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1580.81 0.42 +0.03 -5.60
Spot Silver 28.97 0.02 +0.07 -4.33
Spot Platinum 1599.74 6.34 +0.40 4.22
Spot Palladium 775.72 -0.34 -0.04 12.10
COMEX GOLD APR3 1580.10 2.10 +0.13 -5.71 2333
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.97 0.12 +0.41 -4.17 375
Euro/Dollar 1.3027
Dollar/Yen 96.63
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
