* China's physical gold demand robust
* Spot gold neutral in $1,564.44-$1,586.90/oz -technicals
* Coming Up: US ICSC weekly chain store sales; 1145 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 12 Gold inched up on Tuesday on
physical buying in Asia, but it struggled to break above a
recent range as improved economic outlook and a stock market
rally capped sentiment for the precious metal.
Investors continued to pull out of gold-backed
exchange-traded funds, drawn by a record-setting rally in
equities, while gold dipped after 12 years of continuous climb
as an improving economic picture dented safe haven interest.
The Dow industrial average hit a record high for the
fifth consecutive session on Monday and has gained 10.3 percent
so far this year, overshadowing spot gold's 5.3 percent loss.
But gold's fall was cushioned by worries over the U.S.
budget crisis, which some see as a threat to the nascent
recovery in the world's top economy, as well as the troubles in
the euro zone and bargain hunting in the physical gold market in
Asia.
"We still see consistent physical demand from China," said
Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong
Kong. "The market is still stuck. On the downside we see short
covering and on the upside people are liquidating positions to
take profit."
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,582.81 an ounce
by 0622 GMT. The metal has been trading between $1,560 and
$1,585 since the start of March.
U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,581.80.
Technical signals on spot gold were neutral, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.
Average daily trading combined volumes on the three main
gold contracts on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
in the first two months of the year
rose 24 percent on the year, according to Reuters calculations.
"The strong physical demand in China is the main reason
behind gold's resilience," said a Beijing-based trader.
"But the overall sentiment in prices is still weak. If
demand from China weakens and we continue to see good U.S. data
and a stronger dollar, gold has the chance to test $1,500 this
year."
Highlighting waning interest from Western investors,
holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped to 1,236.729 tonnes on
March 11, the lowest since October, 2011.
The dollar held near a seven-month high hit last Friday, but
gold has not buckled under the strength of the greenback, which
usually weighs on commodities priced in dollars by making them
more expensive to buyers holding other currencies.
Precious metals prices 0622 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1582.81 2.42 +0.15 -5.48
Spot Silver 28.92 -0.03 -0.10 -4.49
Spot Platinum 1595.99 2.59 +0.16 3.97
Spot Palladium 768.47 -7.59 -0.98 11.05
COMEX GOLD APR3 1581.80 3.80 +0.24 -5.61 15704
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.92 0.06 +0.21 -4.35 2881
Euro/Dollar 1.3016
Dollar/Yen 96.38
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)