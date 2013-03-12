* China's physical gold demand robust * Spot gold neutral in $1,564.44-$1,586.90/oz -technicals * Coming Up: US ICSC weekly chain store sales; 1145 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 12 Gold inched up on Tuesday on physical buying in Asia, but it struggled to break above a recent range as improved economic outlook and a stock market rally capped sentiment for the precious metal. Investors continued to pull out of gold-backed exchange-traded funds, drawn by a record-setting rally in equities, while gold dipped after 12 years of continuous climb as an improving economic picture dented safe haven interest. The Dow industrial average hit a record high for the fifth consecutive session on Monday and has gained 10.3 percent so far this year, overshadowing spot gold's 5.3 percent loss. But gold's fall was cushioned by worries over the U.S. budget crisis, which some see as a threat to the nascent recovery in the world's top economy, as well as the troubles in the euro zone and bargain hunting in the physical gold market in Asia. "We still see consistent physical demand from China," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong. "The market is still stuck. On the downside we see short covering and on the upside people are liquidating positions to take profit." Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,582.81 an ounce by 0622 GMT. The metal has been trading between $1,560 and $1,585 since the start of March. U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,581.80. Technical signals on spot gold were neutral, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Average daily trading combined volumes on the three main gold contracts on the Shanghai Gold Exchange in the first two months of the year rose 24 percent on the year, according to Reuters calculations. "The strong physical demand in China is the main reason behind gold's resilience," said a Beijing-based trader. "But the overall sentiment in prices is still weak. If demand from China weakens and we continue to see good U.S. data and a stronger dollar, gold has the chance to test $1,500 this year." Highlighting waning interest from Western investors, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped to 1,236.729 tonnes on March 11, the lowest since October, 2011. The dollar held near a seven-month high hit last Friday, but gold has not buckled under the strength of the greenback, which usually weighs on commodities priced in dollars by making them more expensive to buyers holding other currencies. Precious metals prices 0622 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1582.81 2.42 +0.15 -5.48 Spot Silver 28.92 -0.03 -0.10 -4.49 Spot Platinum 1595.99 2.59 +0.16 3.97 Spot Palladium 768.47 -7.59 -0.98 11.05 COMEX GOLD APR3 1581.80 3.80 +0.24 -5.61 15704 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.92 0.06 +0.21 -4.35 2881 Euro/Dollar 1.3016 Dollar/Yen 96.38 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)