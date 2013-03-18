* Cyprus bailout proposal weakens euro, boosts dollar
* Spot gold to retrace to $1,586/oz - technicals
* Coming up: Cyprus parliament vote on bailout
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 18 Gold rose above $1,600 for
the first time in more than two weeks on Monday as a radical
bailout package for Cyprus threatened to trigger fresh turmoil
in the euro zone, driving investors to seek safety in gold.
But a firm dollar and general perception of an economic
recovery quickly snuffed out the rally, sending gold below the
key resistance level of $1,600.
The euro zone agreed on Saturday to hand Cyprus a bailout
worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but forced the country's
depositors to pay up to 10 percent on their savings, triggering
fears that it could set off bank runs in other countries.
This came after the euro zone had enjoyed a few months of
relative calm, investors had grown more confident in the
economic recovery and banks had started paying back the crisis
loans handed out by the European Central Bank.
"The Cyprus crisis is bearish euro and bullish dollar, which
is mathematically negative for gold," said Jeremy Friesen,
commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
"But it does raise the question how the ECB is going to
continue to allow tightening of credit, which has been happening
as a result of LTRO repayment."
The ECB pumped over a trillion euros into money markets in
two long-term refinancing loans (LTROs), in December 2011 and
February 2012, to provide liquidity for banks.
Friesen said if the ECB could turn on the tap again and help
its economy by pumping more cash into the system, that would
help gold, which thrives on ultra-loose monetary policies.
Spot gold rose to a 2-1/2-week high of $1,608.30 an
ounce earlier in the day, before easing to $1,597.76 by 0650
GMT, up 0.4 percent from the previous close.
U.S. gold also hit a 2-1/2-week high, at $1,607.6 an
ounce, before paring gains to trade at $1,596.60.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold faces resistance
at $1,611 an ounce and may retrace to $1,586, Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao said.
Physical buying in Asia slowed as prices climbed, dealers in
Singapore and Hong Kong said.
"People are waiting for price dip to buy in, while scrap
flow is very limited," said Dick Poon, general manager at
Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Limited.
Investors will closely watch a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the central bank's
attitude towards aggressive monetary stimulus. Economists
expected the Fed to keep buying bonds for the rest of the year
to aid the still frail economic recovery.
Interest in exchange-traded gold funds remained lukewarm on
Friday. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold ETF, resumed the decline after a two-day pause, down 3.311
tonnes to 1,232.996 tonnes, the lowest since October 2011.
Speculators raised net long positions in U.S. gold in the
week to March 12 from a more than five-year low of 39,631
contracts to 43,195 contracts, but also increased short bets on
gold, data from U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed.
"There is a chance that gold was oversold and reflected too
hawkish a view on policy and too optimistic a few on growth in
the near term," said Friesen.
Precious metals prices 0650 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1597.76 5.92 +0.37 -4.59
Spot Silver 28.76 0.09 +0.31 -5.02
Spot Platinum 1572.74 -28.26 -1.77 2.46
Spot Palladium 753.72 -14.28 -1.86 8.92
COMEX GOLD APR3 1596.60 4.00 +0.25 -4.73 36972
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.74 -0.12 -0.40 -4.95 10010
Euro/Dollar 1.2901
Dollar/Yen 94.46
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)