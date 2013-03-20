SINGAPORE, March 20 Gold traded steady on Wednesday, holding near a three-week high as Cyprus's rejection of bailout terms triggered worries about a default, underpinning safe haven demand in gold. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,612.26 an ounce by 0026 GMT, near a three-week high of $1,615.16 hit on Tuesday. * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,611.70. * Cyprus's parliament overwhelmingly rejected a proposed levy on bank deposits as a condition for a European bailout on Tuesday, throwing international efforts to rescue the latest casualty of the euro zone debt crisis into disarray. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 2.708 tonnes to 1,222.162 tonnes on Tuesday, the first daily increase since early February. * Groundbreaking to build U.S. homes rose in February and permits for construction climbed to their highest level since 2008, signs the housing market recovery is gathering steam. * Europe's car sales in February shrank 10.2 percent on the year to their lowest in at least 23 years, suffering from austerity measures in debt-stricken euro zone nations, weighing on platinum and palladium, which are widely used in producing autocatalysts to clean up exhaust. * Spot platinum was flat at $1,553.50, off a more than two-month low of $1,545.25. Spot palladium inched up 0.2 percent to $734.47, after tumbling 3.9 percent in the previous session, the sharpest one-day decline in nearly five months. * German analyst and investor sentiment edged up in March in another sign that Europe's largest economy rebounded in the first quarter but the ZEW warned that there was an increased risk the euro zone debt crisis was worsening. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 fell for a third day on Tuesday but pared losses late in the day after the parliament of Cyprus rejected a proposed tax on bank deposits. * The euro was pinned near four-month lows against the U.S. dollar in Asia on Wednesday after Cyprus' rejection of bailout terms seemed to threaten default or even expulsion from the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1800 U.S. Fed policy decision 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Mar 2013 2350 Japan Exports yy Feb 2013 PRICES Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1612.26 -0.53 -0.03 -3.72 Spot Silver 28.92 0.05 +0.17 -4.49 Spot Platinum 1553.50 0.00 +0.00 1.21 Spot Palladium 734.47 1.47 +0.20 6.14 COMEX GOLD APR3 1611.70 0.40 +0.02 -3.83 1483 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.90 0.06 +0.20 -4.40 584 Euro/Dollar 1.2869 Dollar/Yen 95.05 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)