SINGAPORE, March 21 Gold traded little changed
on Thursday, after snapping four days of gains in the previous
session as the Federal Reserve's pledge to stick with its
bond-buying programme offset worries about a debt crisis in
Cyprus.
Taking the steam out of gold's recent rally, investors are
showing some optimism the problems in Cyprus might not spread
further in the euro zone.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,605 an ounce by
0042 GMT, off a three-week high of $1,615.16 hit earlier this
week.
* U.S. gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,604.40.
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pressed forward with its
aggressive policy stimulus despite improvements in the U.S.
economy, pointing to still-high unemployment, fiscal headwinds
out of Washington and risks from abroad.
* Cyprus extended a bank lockdown to next week and
considered nationalising pension funds on Wednesday, scrambling
to avert a financial meltdown after rejecting the terms of a
bailout from the European Union and turning to Russia for a
lifeline.
* The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) has gathered
enough signatures to force a referendum on a proposal to ban the
country's central bank from selling any of its gold reserves.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged from a day
earlier at 1,222.162 tonnes.
* Canadian asset manager Sprott Inc and Chinese
gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said
on Wednesday they have agreed to set up an offshore mining fund
with a target size of $500 million.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500
snapping a three-day losing streak as the Federal Reserve
reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy.
* The yen was broadly softer in Asia on Thursday as markets
waited for clues to see how quickly the new Bank of Japan will
deliver aggressive easing policies when he gives his first media
conference later in the day.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2013
0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2013
0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar 2013
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI March
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business indx Mar
1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Feb
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1605.00 -0.89 -0.06 -4.15
Spot Silver 28.76 0.00 +0.00 -5.02
Spot Platinum 1576.00 1.50 +0.10 2.67
Spot Palladium 757.00 0.00 +0.00 9.39
COMEX GOLD APR3 1604.40 -3.10 -0.19 -4.26 1899
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.76 -0.06 -0.22 -4.88 337
Euro/Dollar 1.2935
Dollar/Yen 95.88
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)