SINGAPORE, March 22 Gold perched near a
3-1/2-week high on Friday, underpinned by safe haven demand on
the fear of a potential financial meltdown in Cyprus. The crisis
has put bullion on track to stage its biggest weekly rise in
four months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.74 an ounce
by 0008 GMT, after rising to a 3-1/2-week high of $1,616.36 in
the previous session. The metal was headed for a weekly gain of
about 1.5 percent in its third weekly ascent, its biggest weekly
rise in four months.
* U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,614.20.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.902 tonnes from the
previous session to 1,221.26 tonnes on March 21, the lowest
since July 2011. The fund is headed for a twelfth week of
outflows.
* Worries about Cyprus's finances resurged, as the European
Union gave the country till Monday to raise the billions of
euros it needs to clinch an international bailout or face the
collapse of its financial system and likely exit from the euro
currency zone.
* Lawmakers in Cyprus postponed until Friday a debate on
emergency legislation tabled by the government to confront the
island's financial crisis, saying they needed more time for
consultations.
* In the United States, a string of data on Thursday on the
labour market, factory activity and home sales pointed to a
growing momentum in the U.S. economy in the first quarter.
* The U.S. House of Representatives eliminated the threat of
a government shutdown next week, approving on Thursday a
stop-gap funding bill that eases partisan tensions after months
of bitter fights over budgets.
* The new governor of the Bank of Japan said the central
bank is ready to use all means available, including buying
longer-term assets, to achieve its 2 percent inflation target,
underlining his resolve to beat nearly two decades of grinding
deflation.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as Oracle's revenue fell far
short of expectations and worries intensified about the effect
of Cyprus' troubles on the euro zone.
* The yen held firm on Friday as investors scrambled to
cover bearish positions after the new Bank of Japan governor
played down the chances of an emergency meeting, while dour
economic news and Cyprus debt crisis kept the euro under
pressure.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Business climate
0900 Germany Ifo business climate
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0008 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1614.74 0.65 +0.04 -3.57
Spot Silver 29.12 -0.01 -0.03 -3.83
Spot Platinum 1574.50 -2.87 -0.18 2.57
Spot Palladium 750.72 -2.78 -0.37 8.49
COMEX GOLD APR3 1614.20 0.40 +0.02 -3.68 924
COMEX SILVER MAY3 29.13 -0.09 -0.30 -3.66 298
Euro/Dollar 1.2903
Dollar/Yen 94.86
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)