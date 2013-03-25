SINGAPORE, March 25 Gold edged lower on Monday,
as Cyprus reached a bailout plan with international lenders
pending approval from euro zone finance ministers, weighing on
sentiment for the safe haven metal.
The dollar dipped 0.6 percent against a basket of currencies
on waning safe haven demand, which gave some support to
dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,605.16 an ounce by
0005 GMT.
* U.S. gold was down $1.40 to $1,604.70.
* Cyprus's president and the European Union have agreed the
outlines of a rescue deal that would see the creation of a "good
bank" and a "bad bank" and include the shutting down of Cyprus's
second-largest lender, EU sources said.
* Speculators raised their net long positions in U.S. gold
by 63 percent to 70,193 contracts in the week to March 19, up
from a more than five-year low of 39,631 contracts hit in early
March.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged on the day at
1,221.26 tonnes on March 22, down 11.736 tonnes in the twelfth
week of consecutive decline.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rose to a more than one-week high against the
dollar, after news that Cyprus and the European Union have
reached a bailout deal.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail
out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for the week for
just the second time this year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 US Chicago Fed Midwest mfg index for Jan
1230 US Chicago Fed Nat'l activity index for Feb
1430 US Dallas Fed Texas mfg index for March
1715 UK Fed Chairman Bernanke speaks
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0005 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1605.16 -2.79 -0.17 -4.14
Spot Silver 28.64 -0.03 -0.10 -5.42
Spot Platinum 1582.74 3.24 +0.21 3.11
Spot Palladium 757.72 -0.13 -0.02 9.50
COMEX GOLD APR3 1604.70 -1.40 -0.09 -4.24 4333
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.63 -0.07 -0.25 -5.31 912
Euro/Dollar 1.3021
Dollar/Yen 94.87
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)