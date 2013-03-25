SINGAPORE, March 25 Gold edged lower on Monday, as Cyprus reached a bailout plan with international lenders pending approval from euro zone finance ministers, weighing on sentiment for the safe haven metal. The dollar dipped 0.6 percent against a basket of currencies on waning safe haven demand, which gave some support to dollar-denominated commodities, including gold. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,605.16 an ounce by 0005 GMT. * U.S. gold was down $1.40 to $1,604.70. * Cyprus's president and the European Union have agreed the outlines of a rescue deal that would see the creation of a "good bank" and a "bad bank" and include the shutting down of Cyprus's second-largest lender, EU sources said. * Speculators raised their net long positions in U.S. gold by 63 percent to 70,193 contracts in the week to March 19, up from a more than five-year low of 39,631 contracts hit in early March. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged on the day at 1,221.26 tonnes on March 22, down 11.736 tonnes in the twelfth week of consecutive decline. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro rose to a more than one-week high against the dollar, after news that Cyprus and the European Union have reached a bailout deal. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for the week for just the second time this year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 US Chicago Fed Midwest mfg index for Jan 1230 US Chicago Fed Nat'l activity index for Feb 1430 US Dallas Fed Texas mfg index for March 1715 UK Fed Chairman Bernanke speaks PRICES Precious metals prices 0005 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1605.16 -2.79 -0.17 -4.14 Spot Silver 28.64 -0.03 -0.10 -5.42 Spot Platinum 1582.74 3.24 +0.21 3.11 Spot Palladium 757.72 -0.13 -0.02 9.50 COMEX GOLD APR3 1604.70 -1.40 -0.09 -4.24 4333 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.63 -0.07 -0.25 -5.31 912 Euro/Dollar 1.3021 Dollar/Yen 94.87 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)