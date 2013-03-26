SINGAPORE, March 26 Gold was little changed
above $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday after two days of decline, as
lingering worries over the euro zone supported sentiment despite
an initial decline in safe-haven demand when Cyprus clinched a
rescue deal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,603.86 an ounce by
2348 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,589.49 in the
previous session.
* U.S. gold inched down $1.50 to $1,603.
* The president of Cyprus assured his people a bailout deal
he struck with the European Union was in their best interests
and would end anxiety, but he also announced "very temporary"
capital controls to stem a run on the island's banks.
* Cyprus's rescue plan, which forces depositors and bank
bondholders to bear losses, represents a new template for
resolving euro zone banking problems and other countries may
have to restructure their banking sectors, the head of the
region's finance ministers said.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve must remain very accommodative
because the labour market remains far from healthy despite some
recent improvement in the broader economy, said New York Fed
President William Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded gold, were unchanged at 1,221.26
tonnes from a day earlier.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday on renewed concerns about the
developments in Cyprus and the euro zone, which wiped away
earlier gains that drove the S&P 500 index to less than a point
away from its record close.
* The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Tuesday,
having suffered a steep drop across the board on fears that
future bank rescues in the euro zone would come with the same
stern conditions seen in Cyprus' deal.
