* Gold nears breaking below $1,600/oz after Cyprus
resolution
* Euro zone worries remain supportive of gold
* Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence; 1400 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 26 Gold inched down on Tuesday
toward a key resistance level of $1,600 per ounce as safe-haven
demand ebbed after Cyprus clinched a last-ditch rescue deal, but
lingering concerns about the health of the euro zone's banking
system checked losses.
While Cyprus's deal with international lenders to shut down
the country's second largest bank in return for 10 billion euros
in rescue funds removed the immediate risk of a financial
meltdown, investors were worried this could set a new precedent
in restructuring the euro zone banking sector.
Gold, which typically benefits from economic uncertainty,
pushed to a three-week high above $1,616 an ounce last week amid
worries around the Cyprus bailout. It dropped to a 1-1/2 week
low of $1,589.49 on Monday after the 11th-hour rescue.
"We saw a deal, which helped soothe some fear in the
market," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.
"But the price Cyprus paid for the deal makes investors worry
about what will happen to other euro zone countries in trouble."
If the situation in the euro zone deteriorates, gold could
get a boost, Li said.
Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,602.24 an ounce by
0712 GMT. U.S. gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,601.50.
Gold also came under pressure as the euro nursed heavy
losses on fears that future bank rescues in the euro zone would
come with the same stern conditions applied to Cyprus, helping
to lift the dollar index towards a 7-1/2 month peak.
"Dollar strength is probably going to stick around for the
next couple of months," said a Singapore-based trader. A firmer
dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive
for holders of other currencies.
But with easy monetary policy from central banks stoking
concerns of inflation and the implications of the Cyprus deal
for the euro zone, the appeal for gold is expected to hold.
Russia increased its gold holdings for the fourth straight
month in February, and a number of central banks in emerging
economies also added gold to their official reserve,
underscoring central banks' appetite for gold.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded gold, were unchanged at 1,221.26
tonnes from a day earlier.
Investors have been watching the appetite in gold ETFs as a
barometer of interest in the metal. SPDR Gold Trust holdings
have dropped nearly 130 tonnes so far this year, more than
wiping out the 96 tonne increase in 2012.
Precious metals prices 0712 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1602.24 -2.66 -0.17 -4.32
Spot Silver 28.77 -0.04 -0.14 -4.99
Spot Platinum 1571.50 -6.50 -0.41 2.38
Spot Palladium 754.72 -0.28 -0.04 9.06
COMEX GOLD APR3 1601.50 -3.00 -0.19 -4.43 13465
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.76 -0.05 -0.19 -4.86 3055
Euro/Dollar 1.2878
Dollar/Yen 94.34
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Tom Hogue)