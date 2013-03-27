SINGAPORE, March 27 Gold hovered around $1,600
an ounce on Wednesday, as upbeat U.S. data curbed safe-haven
demand while worries about the euro zone's fiscal health
continued to support prices after Cyprus's unprecedented rescue
scheme.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen $1.23 to $1,599.82 an ounce by
0010 GMT, after declining for three sessions.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,599.10.
* Orders for long-lasting U.S.-made goods surged last month
and home prices posted their biggest year-on-year gain in six
and a half years in January, the latest signs the U.S. economy
regained momentum early in the first quarter.
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its 2013 forecast
for gold to $1,670 an ounce from $1,680, a second cut in
forecast this month. The bank was long on platinum and palladium
in the medium term, expecting shortages for both metals this
year.
* Cyprus is expected to complete capital control measures on
Wednesday to prevent a run on the banks by depositors anxious
about their savings after the country agreed a painful rescue
package with international lenders.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged at 1,221.260
tonnes for the third session on March 26.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro languished near a four-month low against the
dollar on Wednesday on lingering fears that Cyprus's rescue plan
would set a precedent for other troubled euro zone economies.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow climbing more
than 100 points to another record close and the S&P 500 coming
within striking distance of its all-time closing high, as the
strong data fed optimism about the economy.
* U.S. government debt prices rose in light, choppy trading
on Tuesday as the worries about Cyprus persisted, providing the
market with a safety bid that overshadowed improving economic
data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0700 Germany Import prices
0900 Italy Industrial orders
1000 Euro zone Business climate
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0010 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1599.82 1.23 +0.08 -4.46
Spot Silver 28.77 0.06 +0.21 -4.99
Spot Platinum 1568.75 -5.75 -0.37 2.20
Spot Palladium 761.47 0.97 +0.13 10.04
COMEX GOLD APR3 1599.10 3.40 +0.21 -4.58 1165
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.75 0.07 +0.23 -4.91 412
Euro/Dollar 1.2865
Dollar/Yen 94.55
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)