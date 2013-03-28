SINGAPORE, March 28 Gold shrugged off a firm
U.S. dollar and held steady on Thursday on worries the rescue
deal for Cyprus could become a template for solving banking
crises in the euro zone, prompting investors to turn to bullion
for safety.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was little changed at $1,604.91 an ounce by
0025 GMT. Gold was on track to rise about 1.6 percent in March,
which would be its first monthly gain after posting losses in
the last five months.
* U.S. gold for April was at $1,604.80 an ounce,
down $1.40.
* The euro languished at four-month lows early in Asia on
Thursday, having suffered a further setback as a rise in Italy's
funding costs weighed on markets already fretting about Cyprus'
rescue deal.
* Cypriots are expected to descend in their thousands on
Thursday on banks, which reopen with tight controls imposed on
transactions to prevent fleeing depositors from cleaning out the
vaults in a catastrophic bank run.
* Italy paid more to borrow over five years than it has
since October at an auction on Wednesday as lack of progress in
forming a new government and worries about Cyprus's bailout hit
demand, although 10-year costs fell.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve would do best to keep buying
assets at its current $85-billion-a-month pace until the jobs
market is on firmer ground, a point that probably won't be
reached until the end of the year, a top Fed official said on
Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares eased and the euro remained under pressure on
Thursday as investors fretted over the euro zone after a weak
debt auction in Italy and the potential for a run on Cyprus's
banks when they reopen later in the day.
* U.S. crude futures hovered above $96 a barrel early on
Thursday as markets awaited the reopening of banks in Cyprus to
an expected flood of depositors after a harsh rescue deal to
avert financial collapse.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales
0855 Germany Unemployment rate
0900 EZ M3 money supply
0900 Italy Business confidence
1230 U.S. Final Q4 GDP
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1604.91 0.12 +0.01 -4.16
Spot Silver 28.68 0.05 +0.17 -5.28
Spot Platinum 1579.74 0.78 +0.05 2.91
Spot Palladium 764.25 -0.75 -0.10 10.44
COMEX GOLD APR3 1604.80 -1.40 -0.09 -4.24 118
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.66 0.05 +0.17 -5.19 818
Euro/Dollar 1.2779
Dollar/Yen 94.41
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)