* Gold to retest $1,550 in 3 months-technicals * Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT (Updates prices, physical activity, comments no Cyprus) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, March 28 Gold held steady above $1,600 an ounce on Thursday on worries the Cyprus rescue deal could become a blueprint for solving banking crises in the euro zone, supporting the precious metal's safe-haven appeal. Gold is on track for a 1.6 percent gain in March, its first monthly rise in six, amid concerns about the financial stability of the euro zone stoked by the crisis in Cyprus, where hundreds of anxious depositors are expected to besiege banks when they finally reopen later in the day. "We continue to maintain the short-term outlook out of Europe remains uncertain enough to give the gold market a degree of support for the balance of the week and heading into early next week," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at futures brokerage INTL FCStone. "Although the Cypriot situation will likely fade from the headlines over the course of the next month, the unusual circumstances behind the country's rescue will likely linger for some time longer." Gold was little changed at $1,604.20 an ounce by 0722 GMT, still below a 1-month high around $1,616 hit last week. It rallied to an all-time high around $1,920 in September 2011, when a worsening debt crisis in Europe sparked a buying rush. U.S. gold dropped $2.30 to $1,603.90 an ounce. The physical market was mostly subdued as jewellers and speculators stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Easter holiday, keeping premiums in Hong Kong and Singapore unchanged at between $1.20 and $1.50 an ounce to the spot London prices. "We are trading within those premiums," said a dealer in Singapore, who offered gold bars at $1.20 above the spot price. "It's quiet out here." CYPRUS EYED The Cyprus bailout is the first in Europe's single currency zone to impose losses on bank depositors and raises the prospect of savers pulling money out of some other euro zone countries perceived to be weak -- a worry that supports gold. But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Cyprus was a very special case and the European Union had found the right solution for it with its deal for a 10 billion euro bailout tied to the imposition of losses on bank depositors. Cyprus will reopen its banks with tight controls imposed on transactions to prevent fleeing depositors from cleaning out the vaults in a catastrophic bank run. "Of course we are waiting for the banks to reopen today," said Ronald Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, referring to the lenders in Cyprus. "I think for the time being gold is rangebound. The upside at $1,610 or $1,615 will be capped for a while. When the price dips below $1,600, maybe there will be scale-down buying." Also underpinning gold was hopes the Federal Reserve will maintain its loose monetary policy after top policymakers said the U.S. central bank should continue its bullion-friendly bond-purchases at least through 2013. [ID:nN9N0B102N Fears that central banks' money-printing to buy assets will stoke inflation have been a key driver in boosting gold, sending prices to an 11-month high last October after the Fed announced its third round of aggressive economic stimulus. Precious metals prices 0722 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1604.20 -0.59 -0.04 -4.20 Spot Silver 28.69 0.06 +0.21 -5.25 Spot Platinum 1581.00 2.04 +0.13 3.00 Spot Palladium 762.00 -3.00 -0.39 10.12 COMEX GOLD APR3 1603.90 -2.30 -0.14 -4.29 336 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.67 0.06 +0.20 -5.16 5037 Euro/Dollar 1.2799 Dollar/Yen 94.18 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)