SINGAPORE, April 2 Gold extended gains on Tuesday as the dollar dropped after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data suggested the world's largest economy lost some momentum at the end of the first quarter. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold added $2.34 an ounce to $1,600.74 by 0026 GMT as the U.S. data spurred safe haven buying. It rallied to a 1-month high in March on concerns about fiscal stability in Europe after the European Union gave Cyprus an ultimatum to raise billions of euros it needs to clinch a bailout deal. * U.S. gold for June was steady at $1,601.70 an ounce. * U.S. factory activity grew at the slowest rate in three months in March. The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 51.3 from 54.2 in February. * South Korea's new president vowed on Monday to strike back quickly if North Korea stages any attack, but the United States said it has seen no worrisome mobilization of armed forces by the North Koreans despite their bellicose rhetoric. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The yen rose to a one-month high against the dollar early in Asia on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data prompted investors to sell the greenback. * Japan's Nikkei average dropped 2.2 percent to break below the key 12,000-mark for the first time in three weeks, with exporters taking a beating after the weak U.S. factory data. DATA/EVENTS 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0748 France Markit Manufacturing PMI 0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 0800 Italy Unemployment rate 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1200 Germany CPI 1345 U.S. ISM New York business activity 1400 U.S. Factory orders 1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence <USIBDC=ECI PRICES Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1600.74 2.34 +0.15 -4.41 Spot Silver 28.07 0.06 +0.21 -7.30 Spot Platinum 1590.00 -0.59 -0.04 3.58 Spot Palladium 777.97 -1.03 -0.13 12.42 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1601.70 0.80 +0.05 -4.42 2093 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.04 0.09 +0.33 -7.26 358 Euro/Dollar 1.2851 Dollar/Yen 93.08 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)