SINGAPORE, April 2 Gold extended gains on
Tuesday as the dollar dropped after weaker-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing data suggested the world's largest economy lost
some momentum at the end of the first quarter.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $2.34 an ounce to $1,600.74 by 0026 GMT
as the U.S. data spurred safe haven buying. It rallied to a
1-month high in March on concerns about fiscal stability in
Europe after the European Union gave Cyprus an ultimatum to
raise billions of euros it needs to clinch a bailout deal.
* U.S. gold for June was steady at $1,601.70 an
ounce.
* U.S. factory activity grew at the slowest rate in three
months in March. The Institute for Supply Management said its
index of national factory activity fell to 51.3 from 54.2 in
February.
* South Korea's new president vowed on Monday to strike back
quickly if North Korea stages any attack, but the United States
said it has seen no worrisome mobilization of armed forces by
the North Koreans despite their bellicose rhetoric.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen rose to a one-month high against the dollar early
in Asia on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing
data prompted investors to sell the greenback.
* Japan's Nikkei average dropped 2.2 percent to break below
the key 12,000-mark for the first time in three weeks, with
exporters taking a beating after the weak U.S. factory data.
DATA/EVENTS
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0748 France Markit Manufacturing PMI
0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
0800 Italy Unemployment rate
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1200 Germany CPI
1345 U.S. ISM New York business activity
1400 U.S. Factory orders
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence <USIBDC=ECI
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1600.74 2.34 +0.15 -4.41
Spot Silver 28.07 0.06 +0.21 -7.30
Spot Platinum 1590.00 -0.59 -0.04 3.58
Spot Palladium 777.97 -1.03 -0.13 12.42
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1601.70 0.80 +0.05 -4.42 2093
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.04 0.09 +0.33 -7.26 358
Euro/Dollar 1.2851
Dollar/Yen 93.08
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)