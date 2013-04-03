SINGAPORE, April 3 Gold bounced on Wednesday
after falling to its weakest in nearly four weeks in the
previous session, but gains look set to be capped by firm
equities and renewed optimism over the U.S. economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $1.17 to $1,576.41 an ounce by 0030 GMT.
Gold fell to $1,573.39 on Tuesday, its lowest since March 8, as
investors shifted to equities after the benchmark S&P 500 index
climbed to within striking distance of an all-time
intraday high.
* U.S. gold for June was steady at $1,576.80 an
ounce.
* Dealers were awaiting the release of the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday to confirm market views the Federal
Reserve wants to maintain its extremely accommodative monetary
policy, which has underpinned investor sentiment and sharpened
risk appetite.
* U.S. inflation is low and expectations remain well
contained, allowing the Federal Reserve to keep up aggressive
monetary policy measures to spur growth, Charles Evans,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said on
Tuesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, as gains
in Wall Street helped the market recover from losses of more
than 3 percent in the past two days, while the euro remained
pressured by concerns about bailout consequences in Cyprus and
weak euro zone economies.
* U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trading on
Tuesday after data showed an unexpected slowdown in U.S.
manufacturing and on expectations that oil inventories would
continue to rise in the world's largest energy consumer.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Flash inflation
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1576.41 1.17 +0.07 -5.86
Spot Silver 27.21 0.01 +0.04 -10.14
Spot Platinum 1568.75 -0.75 -0.05 2.20
Spot Palladium 766.22 2.22 +0.29 10.73
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1576.80 0.90 +0.06 -5.91 2803
COMEX SILVER MAY3 27.18 -0.07 -0.27 -10.11 1052
Euro/Dollar 1.2813
Dollar/Yen 93.52
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)