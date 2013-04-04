SINGAPORE, April 4 Gold dropped for a third straight day on Thursday, holding near a nine-month low hit in the previous session, after a steep decline in equities and disappointing U.S. private-sector job report prompted investors to cash in bullion to cover losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold lost $3.66 an ounce to $1,553.69 by 0041 GMT after falling to $1,549.69 on Wednesday, its lowest level since June. The metal, a traditional safe haven that rose more than a percent last month, also failed to respond to rising geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. * U.S. gold for June delivery was steady at $1,554.00 an ounce. * U.S. companies hired at the weakest pace in five months in March as recent strong demand for construction jobs evaporated, while growth in the vast services sector slowed, signs that the economic recovery could be hitting a soft patch. * Markets are now eyeing the key monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday that will likely confirm views that the Federal Reserve will keep its extremely accommodative monetary policy. * The United States said on Wednesday it would soon send a missile defense system to Guam to defend it from North Korea, as the U.S. military adjusts to what Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has called a "real and clear" danger from Pyongyang. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks eased on Thursday after weak data stoked concerns the key American jobs report due later in the week will signal slowing U.S. growth, while the yen remained firm ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision this session. * The yen held near one-month highs against the dollar, with investors adopting a cautious stance as they waited to see just how aggressive the Bank of Japan will be in tackling deflation. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 Bank of Japan rate decision 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI 0748 France Markit Services PMI 0753 Germany Markit Services PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 0900 Euro zone Producer prices 1145 European Central Bank rate decision 1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1430 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks PRICES Precious metals prices 0041 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1553.69 -3.66 -0.24 -7.22 Spot Silver 26.92 0.00 +0.00 -11.10 Spot Platinum 1517.50 -14.00 -0.91 -1.14 Spot Palladium 747.47 -2.53 -0.34 8.02 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1554.00 0.50 +0.03 -7.27 4984 COMEX SILVER MAY3 26.88 0.08 +0.29 -11.10 1824 Euro/Dollar 1.2849 Dollar/Yen 92.80 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)