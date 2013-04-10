SINGAPORE, April 10 Gold edged up on Wednesday
as Japan's aggressive monetary easing policy boosted bullion's
appeal as a hedge against inflation, although gains may be
capped as stronger equities lure buyers seeking better returns
away.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $1.57 an ounce to $1,586.27 by 0041
GMT after hitting $1,590 on Tuesday, its highest since April 2.
* U.S. gold for June delivery was steady at
$1,586.50 an ounce.
* Gold futures on Tokyo Commodity Exchange moved
towards a lifetime high at 5,081 yen a gram hit in February
because of a weak yen, but gains on TOCOM failed to spur more
gains in cash gold.
* Investors will closely monitor minutes from the Federal
Reserve's latest policy meeting, set to be released on
Wednesday, for clues on U.S. monetary policy, particularly any
changes to the central bank's $85 billion monthly purchases of
mortgage-backed bonds.
* UBS and Deutsche Bank cut their 2013 gold price forecasts
on Tuesday, with Deutsche lowering its price view by 12 percent
to $1,637 an ounce, saying returns from the metal this year may
be the worst since 2000.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday after a strong
session on Wall Street overnight while the yen remained under
pressure, with tensions on the Korean peninsula seen capping
gains for riskier assets.
* Investors also awaited cues from Chinese trade data later
in the session, which could show a pullback in annual export
growth after February's rise.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
N/A China Trade data
0645 France Industrial output
0800 Italy Industrial output
1615 IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks
1800 FOMC releases minutes from its March 19-20 meeting
2000 U.S. Federal budget
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1586.27 1.57 +0.10 -5.27
Spot Silver 27.94 0.01 +0.04 -7.73
Spot Platinum 1543.74 -3.26 -0.21 0.57
Spot Palladium 724.47 0.97 +0.13 4.69
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1586.50 -0.20 -0.01 -5.33 1859
COMEX SILVER MAY3 27.92 0.03 +0.12 -7.66 679
Euro/Dollar 1.3078
Dollar/Yen 99.15
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)