SINGAPORE, April 11 Gold fell to its weakest level in nearly a week on Thursday as strong shares boosted demand for riskier assets, while signs the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme could be easing towards an end dented bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold had dropped $4.35 an ounce to $1,553.79 by 0037 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 5 at $1,553.10. The metal declined more than 1 percent on Wednesday in its biggest one-day fall since Feb. 20. * U.S. gold for June delivery was at $1,553.90 an ounce, down $4.90. * Fed officials appeared on course last month to end their extraordinary bond buying stimulus by year-end, suggesting a weak March jobs report may have taken them by surprise. * Cyprus has to sell excess gold reserves to raise around 400 million euros ($523 million) to help finance its part of its bailout, an assessment of Cypriot financing needs prepared by the European Commission showed. * South Korea said on Wednesday there was a "very high" probability that North Korea, after weeks of threats of war, would test-launch a medium-range missile at any time as a show of strength. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street's record closing overnight and growing optimism about the Chinese economy underpinned Asian shares on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan's bold monetary stimulus kept the yen near fresh lows against major currencies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Import/export prices 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES Precious metals prices 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1553.79 -4.35 -0.28 -7.21 Spot Silver 27.46 -0.15 -0.54 -9.31 Spot Platinum 1517.50 -5.50 -0.36 -1.14 Spot Palladium 715.22 -3.28 -0.46 3.36 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1553.90 -4.90 -0.31 -7.27 5458 COMEX SILVER MAY3 27.40 -0.25 -0.91 -9.36 1812 Euro/Dollar 1.3054 Dollar/Yen 99.64 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)