SINGAPORE, April 23 Gold turned lower on Tuesday
after rising to a 1-week high on bargain hunting in the previous
session, while more gold outflows from exchange-traded funds
summed up investors' weakening confidence in the metal.
Investors await Chinese manufacturing data for further
indications of the growth outlook for the world's second-largest
economy, which is also the second-largest consumer of gold after
India.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold fell $4.63 an ounce to $1,420.51 by 0021 GMT.
The metal, which has slipped more than 15 percent this year,
posted its biggest-ever daily loss in dollar terms last Monday,
shocking investors who have used gold as protection against
inflation and other market risks
* U.S. gold futures for June delivery stood at
$1,420.20 an ounce, down $1.00.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.63 percent to
1104.71 tonnes on Monday from 1123.06 tonnes on Friday. The
holdings were at their lowest since early 2010.
* Australia's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the world's no. 3 gold
producer, said on Tuesday it is reviewing its businesses related
to higher cost production at a time of increased costs for the
industry and a reduced gold price.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares steadied on Tuesday, supported by overnight
gains in global equities, but were capped ahead of China's first
economic report for the second quarter due later in the session.
* The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade
on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to
options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter
of time before the psychological level is broken.
* Japan's Nikkei average eased in early trade on Tuesday as
the yen's weakness paused, prompting investors to lock in some
of the gains after the index hit a nearly five-year closing high
in the previous session.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0645 France Business climate
0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0800 Italy Consumer confidence
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 U.S. New home sales
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1420.51 -4.63 -0.32 -15.17
Spot Silver 23.22 -0.16 -0.68 -23.32
Spot Platinum 1421.99 -6.51 -0.46 -7.36
Spot Palladium 675.97 -4.53 -0.67 -2.32
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1420.20 -1.00 -0.07 -15.25 3245
COMEX SILVER MAY3 23.18 -0.14 -0.62 -23.32 1009
Euro/Dollar 1.3060
Dollar/Yen 99.20
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)