By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 24 Gold prices rose on
Wednesday along with crude oil, with physical buyers scooping up
the precious metal after a sell-off sent bullion to a two-year
low.
U.S. durable goods data posted the biggest drop in seven
months. Some investors viewed the data as a sign the Federal
Reserve would maintain its monetary stimulus at its policy
meeting next week, boosting gold's inflation-hedge appeal.
Brent crude oil jumped 1.4 percent and copper also surged.
The higher industrial commodities prices lifted gold, but
traders said signs of a continued U.S. economic recovery will
put a lid on gold's gains.
"If recent numbers are any indication, the U.S. economy is
not terrible. The Fed watchers will likely begin to talk about a
later time for a tapering of the stimulus. This will in turn
boost the equities markets and leave gold flat," said Carlos
Santalla at commodities broker Marex Spectron.
Bullish remarks on gold by billionaire investor John Paulson
also supported prices. Paulson told investors he is staying the
course on gold even though there may be more short-term
volatility in the price of the metal.
Spot gold rose 1 percent to $1,425.79 an ounce by 3
p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).
Gold has risen in six of the last seven sessions, after the
metal sank a combined $225 on April 12 and 15 in a sell-off that
surprised gold bulls.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $14.90
at $1,423.70 an ounce.
Trading volume has slowed after surging to a record high
last week. Turnover was around half of its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
ETF OUTFLOWS
Investor confidence in gold is still reeling. Outflows from
exchange-traded funds showed no signs of abating, in contrast to
soaring demand for coins and bars which are favored by smaller
retail investors as a store of value.
The SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.68 percent to
1,097.19 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,104.71 tonnes on Monday, the
lowest level since October 2009.
Premiums for gold bars soared to multi-year highs in Asia
after a spate of physical buying ran down supplies, with dealers
in top consumer India expecting a surge in imports this month.
U.S. physical gold demand also soared. The U.S. Mint said it
has suspended sales of its one-tenth ounce American Eagle gold
bullion coins as surging demand after bullion's plunge to
two-year lows depleted the government's inventory.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.9 percent
to $23.11 an ounce.
A pick-up in manufacturing activity and an improving global
economy should help silver's fabrication demand recover this
year, precious metals research firm Thomson Reuters GFMS said in
a report.
In platinum group metals, platinum gained 0.9 percent
to $1,426 an ounce, while palladium fell 1 percent
to$664.97 an ounce.
3:00 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1423.70 14.90 1.1 1411.50 1433.60 127,814
US Silver MAY 22.833 0.016 0.1 22.805 23.325 61,324
US Plat JUL 1430.80 13.00 0.9 1415.00 1433.60 7,251
US Pall JUN 667.65 -5.70 -0.8 666.75 684.15 4,096
Gold 1425.79 13.55 1.0 1412.88 1432.90
Silver 23.000 0.100 0.4 22.840 23.330
Platinum 1426.00 12.63 0.9 1416.50 1429.50
Palladium 664.97 -6.53 -1.0 669.25 681.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 137,752 228,227 179,834 20.36 -1.75
US Silver 99,843 66,203 54,882 33.78 2.67
US Platinum 7,352 15,572 12,132 21.34 1.81
US Palladium 4,183 5,095 5,315
