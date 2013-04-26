SINGAPORE, April 26 Gold rose to its highest in more than a week on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly gain since October 2011, after a surge in physical demand in Asia helped pluck the metal from a 2-year trough. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold added $4.06 an ounce to $1,471.05 by 0025 GMT after posting its biggest daily rise since June last year on Thursday. Gold plunged to around $1,321 on April 16, the lowest in more than two years, in a sell-off that surprised ardent gold investors and bulls. * U.S. gold futures for June delivery stood at $1,471.00 an ounce, up $9.00. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25 percent to 1,090.27 tonnes on Thursday from 1,092.98 tonnes on Wednesday. The current holdings are at their multi-year lows. * Turkey, one of the world's biggest gold buyers, has imported more of the precious metal in April than in any month since last July following a surge in domestic demand after gold prices hit a two-year low last week. * Premiums for gold bars soared to multi-year highs in Asia after a spate of physical buying ran down supplies, with dealers in top consumer India expecting a surge in imports this month/ * Russia and Turkey raised their gold reserves in March, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, increasing their holdings ahead of a spectacular plunge in prices this month. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar recovered from losses to trade higher against the euro on Thursday as resilience in the U.S. labor market allayed some concerns about the nation's economic recovery, with many analysts expecting more gains ahead for the greenback. * Japan's Nikkei average advanced in early trade on Friday after strong U.S. company earnings and resilient labour market data boosted Wall Street, although the benchmark was holding just below the 14,000-mark, a level not seen since June 2008. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) N/A Bank of Japan policy decision 0600 Germany Import prices 0645 France Consumer confidence 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply 1230 U.S. Q1 GDP <USGDPR=ECI PRICES Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1471.05 4.06 +0.28 -12.15 Spot Silver 24.42 0.09 +0.37 -19.35 Spot Platinum 1463.00 -3.50 -0.24 -4.69 Spot Palladium 680.22 0.22 +0.03 -1.70 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1471.00 9.00 +0.62 -12.22 6034 COMEX SILVER MAY3 24.41 0.27 +1.12 -19.25 1358 Euro/Dollar 1.3000 Dollar/Yen 99.14 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)