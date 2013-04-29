SINGAPORE, April 29 Gold ticked up on Monday,
holding near its highest level in more than a week, as a rebound
in prices from a 2-year trough failed to curb investor appetite
for the precious metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen $1.15 an ounce to $1,463.65 by
0025 GMT, having posted its biggest weekly gain in three months
last week. Gold plunged to around $1,321 on April 16, its lowest
in more than two years, in a sell-off that surprised ardent gold
investors and bulls.
* U.S. gold for June delivery stood at $1,463.20 an
ounce, up $9.60.
* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, dipped 0.66 percent on
Friday from Thursday, while those of the largest silver-backed
ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, climbed 0.25 percent
in the same period.
* Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net longs in
gold futures and options in the week to April 23 as investors
reduced bullish bets, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar dropped on Friday to its lowest against the yen
in more than a week after the Bank of Japan left policy
unchanged and data showed the U.S. economy expanded more slowly
than expected in the first quarter.
* U.S. stocks dipped in thin volume on Friday, though the
market had a strong week overall despite a mixed bag of earnings
and weak economic figures.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment surveys
0900 Italy Business confidence
1200 Germany Inflation
1230 U.S. Personal income/spending
1230 U.S. Fed Midwest manufacturing
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1463.65 1.15 +0.08 -12.59
Spot Silver 24.01 0.03 +0.13 -20.71
Spot Platinum 1477.50 4.50 +0.31 -3.75
Spot Palladium 677.97 0.10 +0.01 -2.03
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1463.20 9.60 +0.66 -12.69 3707
COMEX SILVER MAY3 23.97 0.21 +0.87 -20.72 430
Euro/Dollar 1.3033
Dollar/Yen 97.89
