SINGAPORE, May 2 Gold held near its weakest
level in almost a week on Thursday, shrugging off the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its loose monetary
policy, pressured by a drop in holdings on exchange-traded
funds, equities and other commodities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell $1.18 an ounce to $1,455.56 by 0035
GMT, having shed more than 1 percent in the previous session --
its biggest daily drop since bullion's historic decline in
mid-April. It hit a low of $1,439.74 on Wednesday, the weakest
since April 25.
* Fears that central banks' money-printing to buy assets
will stoke inflation have been a key driver in boosting gold,
which rallied to an 11-month high last October after the Fed
announced its third round of aggressive economic stimulus.
* U.S. gold stood at $1,455.20 an ounce, up $9.00.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.31 percent to
1,075.23 tonnes on Wednesday -- their lowest since September
2009.
* In its statement following a two-day meeting, the Fed
reiterated it will continue to buy $85 billion worth of bonds
each month to support a moderately expanding economy that still
has too high an unemployment rate.
* Gold's historic sell-off last month has intensified a
disconnect between funds that sold on dissatisfaction over
bullion's underperformance and individual investors who could
not get enough physical gold coins and bars at bargain prices.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in
U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central
Bank's interest rate decision later in the session.
* Oil, gold and copper tumbled on Wednesday after renewed
worries over the Chinese and U.S. economies drove investors to
sell raw materials on the first trading day of May, a month
known for historically weak commodity prices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI
0748 France Markit manufacturing PMI
0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI
1145 European Central Bank announces rate decision
1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1230 U.S. International trade
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. ISM-New York business activity
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1455.56 -1.18 -0.08 -13.08
Spot Silver 23.52 -0.01 -0.04 -22.32
Spot Platinum 1469.50 -1.50 -0.10 -4.27
Spot Palladium 683.50 -2.00 -0.29 -1.23
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1455.20 9.00 +0.62 -13.16 3838
COMEX SILVER JUL3 23.53 0.18 +0.78 -22.18 1567
Euro/Dollar 1.3176
Dollar/Yen 97.16
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)