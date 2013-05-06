SINGAPORE, May 6 Gold neared its highest level in more than two weeks on Monday, supported by a firmer euro, but could face pressure from a rally in equity markets after better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold added $3.46 an ounce to $1,473.66 by 0037 GMT after rising as high as $1,487.80 on Friday, its strongest since April 15, on safe haven buying after a cut in interest rates by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to stick to its stimulus programme. * U.S. gold was at $1,473.10 an ounce, up $8.90. * U.S. employment rose at a faster pace than expected in April and hiring was much stronger than previously thought in the prior two months, damping speculation the Fed may boost monetary stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.34 percent to 1065.61 tonnes on Friday -- their lowest since September 2009. * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish bets in gold futures and options in the week to April 30 as the price of the precious metal rallied 4.5 percent during the period, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors gave the thumbs up to an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street to an all-time closing high last week, while the dollar held its ground against the yen. * The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3123, but the single currency's top side could be limited after the European Central Bank's president said the bank was technically ready for negative deposit rates and noted downside risks to the economy. * Crude futures rallied in Asia early on Monday due to geopolitical tensions in the oil-producing Middle East after Israel carried out a second air strike in Syria. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI services PMI 0748 France Markit services PMI 0753 Germany Market services PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit services PMI 0830 Euro zone Sentix index 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1400 U.S. Employment trend index PRICES Precious metals prices 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1473.66 3.46 +0.24 -12.00 Spot Silver 24.22 0.14 +0.58 -20.01 Spot Platinum 1503.00 7.00 +0.47 -2.08 Spot Palladium 694.47 3.97 +0.57 0.36 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1473.10 8.90 +0.61 -12.10 3192 COMEX SILVER JUL3 24.23 0.22 +0.90 -19.85 781 Euro/Dollar 1.3120 Dollar/Yen 99.09 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)