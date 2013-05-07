SINGAPORE, May 7 Gold eased on Tuesday, losing
its shine as an alternative investment as stock markets rallied
and as holdings on bullion exchange-traded funds slipped to
their lowest in more than three years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold eased $1.25 an ounce to $1,467.64 by 0031 GMT.
It hit a near three-week high of $1,487.80 on Friday on
safe-haven buying spurred by a cut in interest rates by the
European Central Bank and the Fed's decision to stick to its
stimulus programme.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,467.50 an
ounce.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.31 percent to
1062.30 tonnes on Monday -- the lowest since August 2009. In
terms of ounces, holdings fell to 34,153,901.
* Indian gold futures extended gains on Monday, helped by a
weaker rupee and firm overseas markets, driving away importers
seeking to stock up for a big festival next week.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday after the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index closed at a record high overnight on
renewed hopes for a steady U.S. recovery, but weak global growth
data kept investors wary of pushing prices sharply higher.
* The euro struggled to gain any momentum in early Asian
trade on Tuesday, while the Australian dollar nursed losses as
bears bet on the prospect of a cut in interest rates later in
the session.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Industrial output
0645 France Trade data
1000 Germany Industrial orders
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
1900 U.S. Consumer credit
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1467.64 -1.25 -0.09 -12.36
Spot Silver 23.96 -0.02 -0.08 -20.87
Spot Platinum 1494.99 -7.51 -0.50 -2.61
Spot Palladium 692.22 0.72 +0.10 0.03
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1467.50 -0.50 -0.03 -12.43 2561
COMEX SILVER JUL3 23.95 0.00 -0.02 -20.77 379
Euro/Dollar 1.3071
Dollar/Yen 99.29
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)