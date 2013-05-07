* Gold ETFs holdings fall to lowest since August 2009
* German index hits record highs
By Clara Denina
LONDON, May 7 Gold fell further on Tuesday as
its appeal as an alternative investment faded after equity
markets rose on prospects of sustained central bank stimulus,
while holdings in exchange-traded funds slipped to their lowest
in more than three years.
The metal came under pressure as Britain and Japan returned
from a long weekend and looked to assess comments by European
Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi on Monday, reiterating
the bank was ready to trim rates again if needed.
Meanwhile, Australia's central bank cut rates to a new low
of 2.75 percent and suggested it may do more.
Lower interest rates usually favour gold as they encourage
investors to put money into non-interest-bearing assets such as
the precious metal, but cyclical assets including equities seem
more attractive at the moment, analysts said.
"As long as we continue to see stock markets making new
highs investors are not in need for alternatives," Saxo bank
senior manager Ole Hansen said.
"A break through $1,440 could set some alarms off and
trigger a deeper correction towards the $1,400 area."
Gold fell as much as 1.9 percent to a session low of
$1,441.11 an ounce, its weakest since May 1. It was down 1.7
percent to $1,443.30 by 1417 GMT. It had risen to a near
three-week high of $1,487.80 on Friday.
U.S. gold for June delivery fell 1.7 percent to
$1,442.80 an ounce.
World shares hit their strongest in almost five years and
Germany's Dax reached an all-time high, on signals top central
banks will remain supportive of growth.
Gold plunged to $1,321.35 an ounce on April 16, its lowest
in more than two years, after a drop below $1,500 and fears of
central bank sales led to a sell-off that stunned investors and
prompted them to slash holdings of exchange-traded funds.
The price drop ignited a buying frenzy in Asia and other
parts of the world, leading to a shortage of gold bars, coins
and nuggets in Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, and helping the
metal stage a rebound.
But gold's failure to revisit the $1,500 level suggested
that the confidence of exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors in
the metal was unlikely to be restored easily.
Investment in ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure
to gold prices without holding actual bullion, has fallen more
than 12 percent in 2013 after rising for each of the past 12
years.
ETFs OUTFLOWS CONTINUE
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell a further 0.3 percent to
1,062.30 tonnes or 34.15 million ounces on Monday - the lowest
since August 2009.
"The move that we have seen over the past few months where
institutional investors have been backing out of gold (ETFs)
will probably continue as they don't want to miss out on a good
rally (in equities)," Hansen said.
In other precious metals, platinum fell 1.8 percent
to $1,474.50 an ounce. Palladium dropped 2.4 percent to
$687.22, and silver lost 2.1 percent to $23.49 an ounce.
