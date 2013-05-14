* S&P equities index up around 1 pct * SPDR Gold ETF holdings remain unchanged * Fitch upgrades Greece sovereign debt rating * Coming up: U.S. producer prices Tuesday By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, May 14 Gold fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, its longest losing streak in over two months, as economic optimism and another intraday record high in U.S. equities sapped bullion's safe-haven appeal. The precious metal erased earlier gains after the S&P 500 index rallied almost 1 percent on broad gains in shares in banks and financial institutions. Gold also extended losses after credit-rating agency Fitch's upgraded Greece's sovereign credit rating by one notch, citing the country's progress in cutting its budget deficit and the receding risk of its euro zone exit. A halt in the liquidation in exchange-traded funds after months of hefty outflows, and strong physical demand in coins and bars around the world after the mid-April selloff provided underlying demand. Analysts cited Akshaya Tritiya, a key gold-buying Hindu festival on Monday, for support to bullion prices. "We expect Indian gold demand to remain at elevated levels with the festive gold-buying wedding season under way," said James Steel, chief precious metal analyst at HSBC. Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,424.14 by 2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT), having earlier risen by 1 percent to a session high of $1,444.96. The metal hovered just above its two-week low of $1,420.61 set on Friday. It has faced the headwinds of a stronger dollar against the yen and the euro over the past few sessions. U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled down $9.80 at $1,424.50 an ounce, with trading volume about 20 percent near its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold has recovered about half of its losses after a sell-off in mid-April dragged prices to more than two-year lows at $1,321.35, but it is still well below April's high of around $1,600, as investors shifted into equities and cut exposure to bullion. SPDR GOLD HOLDINGS UNCHANGED Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged on Monday after a string of heavy outflows, raising hopes that gold ETF liquidation might have finally finished, analysts said. The fall in gold prices last month led to a surge in physical buying in Asia and elsewhere, helping to pluck prices off lows, but physical demand for some gold products began to subside. "While gold coin sales have been brisk, undoubtedly helping the recent recovery, we have to suspect that the 'bargain-buying' off the lows has decelerated somewhat after the initial spurt," said Edward Meir, a metals analyst at futures brokerage INTL FCStone. In other precious metals, silver fell 1 percent to $23.36 an ounce, platinum was up 1.6 percent to $1,499.50 an ounce and palladium rose 1.7 percent to $727.08 an ounce. 2:26 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1424.50 -9.80 -0.7 1419.70 1444.90 157,454 US Silver JUL 23.379 -0.317 -1.3 23.075 23.760 36,369 US Plat JUL 1501.90 17.40 1.2 1481.40 1510.00 11,001 US Pall JUN 727.15 8.45 1.2 708.40 733.80 8,689 Gold 1424.14 -5.91 -0.4 1422.45 1444.96 Silver 23.360 -0.240 -1.0 23.170 23.780 Platinum 1499.50 23.50 1.6 1486.10 1507.50 Palladium 727.08 12.30 1.7 710.75 729.47 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 183,007 225,987 178,696 22.1 -0.12 US Silver 40,763 79,503 55,145 27.88 -0.64 US Platinum 11,208 12,086 11,816 19.71 -0.05 US Palladium 11,845 5,391 5,017