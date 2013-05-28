SINGAPORE, May 28 Gold fell on Tuesday as the dollar gained and Asian stock markets firmed up after a turbulent week, undermining the metal's appeal as a safe haven and prompting a further sell-off in bullion-backed exchange traded funds. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.34 percent to $1,389.49 an ounce by 0028 GMT, after gaining more than 0.5 percent on Monday when the dollar edged lower and European stock markets steadied, while physical buying remained strong in Asia. The metal gained 2 percent last week in its strongest week in a month. * U.S. gold rose 0.16 percent to $1,388.80. * Gold prices remain near a two-year low of $1,321.35 hit in mid-April. They are down 17 percent for the year as investors flock to higher-yielding stocks. * Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan were among central banks buying gold in April, despite the metal's price fall, to diversify their strategic portfolio, data from the International Monetary Fund showed. * India's central bank said on Monday that banks would not be allowed to give loans against units of gold exchange-traded funds and gold mutual funds. * Demand in India, the world's biggest gold market, was subdued as the peak wedding season cools off. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.24 percent to 1,016.16 tonnes on Friday, their lowest since mid-February 2009. The fund held 1,350.50 tonnes of gold at the beginning of 2013. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click, or MARKET NEWS * Japan's Nikkei reversed earlier losses while the dollar held steady against the yen on Tuesday as market players awaited direction from the U.S. and British markets when they resume trade after holidays on Monday. * The Nikkei has dropped 10 percent since last Thursday, as investor sentiment remained fragile, raising doubts over the sustainability of the remarkable bull run that has taken the index to a 5-1/2 year high. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices 0645 France Consumer confidence 1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index 1300 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Precious metals prices 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1389.49 -4.79 -0.34 -17.02 Spot Silver 22.54 -0.09 -0.40 -25.56 Spot Platinum 1452.00 4.50 +0.31 -5.41 Spot Palladium 733.99 -2.01 -0.27 6.07 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1388.80 2.20 +0.16 -17.13 35667 COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.22 0.00 -0.03 -99.26 6886 Euro/Dollar 1.2894 Dollar/Yen 101.73 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)