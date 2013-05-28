* Gold falls after gains seen on Monday, last week * Nikkei edges higher in choppy trade * Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence at 1400 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 28 Gold fell on Tuesday as Asian stock markets and the dollar firmed after a turbulent week, undermining the metal's appeal as a safe haven. Demand in the physical market, however, continued to hold prices near $1,400 an ounce as the recent drops in the spot market lured buyers to invest in bullion. Spot gold fell 0.25 percent to $1,390.81 an ounce by 0643 GMT, after gaining more than half a percent on Monday. It rose 2 percent last week - its strongest weekly percentage gain in a month - but is down 17 percent for the year. "The paper market is dropping but we are seeing a different story in the physical market," said Zane Lim, regional manager of operations at Singapore-based dealer BullionStar. "Everybody is buying and no one is selling." Bullion is being sold at high premiums compared to spot prices as there is not enough supply in the market to meet the strong demand. "We are not seeing any signs of slowing down. People are still thinking it is a good price to go in at," Lim said, adding that most of the bullion dealers in Singapore were sold out. Gold prices remain near a two-year low of $1,321.35 hit in mid-April as investors flock to higher-yielding stocks. Last week, gold gained as investors sought its safe-haven status after the dollar and equity markets were hit by factory data from China and the United States that showed the pace of manufacturing had slowed. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, are at their lowest since mid-February 2009, falling 0.24 percent to 1,016.16 tonnes on Friday. The fund held 1,350.50 tonnes of gold at the beginning of 2013. Demand in India, the world's biggest gold market, was subdued as the peak wedding season cools off, and its central bank is taking more steps to curb gold purchases. U.S. gold rose 0.22 percent to $1,389.70. Silver and palladium tracked gold lower, while platinum gained. Precious metals prices 0643 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1390.81 -3.47 -0.25 -16.94 Spot Silver 22.51 -0.12 -0.53 -25.66 Spot Platinum 1449.25 1.75 +0.12 -5.59 Spot Palladium 731.79 -4.21 -0.57 5.75 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1389.70 3.10 +0.22 -17.07 50637 COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.22 0.00 -0.12 -99.26 9777 Euro/Dollar 1.2920 Dollar/Yen 101.96 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)