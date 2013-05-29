* Gold higher after 1 percent drop on Tuesday
* Buying interest in China strong -dealer
* Holdings in biggest gold ETF drops to fresh 4-year lows
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 29 Gold edged up on Wednesday,
buoyed by strong demand from China after prices fell 1 percent
in the prior session, but persistent outflows from
exchange-traded funds are expected to cap gains.
While bullion's safe-haven appeal has lost some lustre as
rallying stocks attract investors, lower prices of the precious
metal are luring physical buyers across Asia, with dealers
facing a tough time organising supplies to meet demand.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,385.29 an ounce by
0643 GMT, after falling as low as $1,373.14 on Tuesday when
equities were lifted by strong U.S. economic data.
"We can see some Shanghai futures buying interest pushing
the market higher," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing
Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
"But the upside should be limited. I think prices will see
some resistance at $1,400 and downside support at $1,350."
Gold futures in Shanghai are about $25 more than
spot gold, indicating that demand was strong in China, the
world's No. 2 consumer after India.
Physical demand for the precious metal has picked up in Asia
since gold's biggest daily plunge in 30 years in April. Premiums
for gold bars hit a record high in Asia last week as a mad rush
for bullion crimped supplies.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has lowered its gold and
silver price forecasts for 2013, citing weak fundamentals and
lack of investment buying.
It now expects gold prices to average $1,478 an ounce in
2013, 12 percent below its prior forecast of $1,680.
Stronger equities have also dented gold's appeal. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index has gained a whopping 16
percent this year, while gold has dropped 17 percent - on track
for its first annual drop after 12 straight years of gains.
Dow closed at another record high on Tuesday, in the wake of
Wall Street's first three-day losing streak of the year, after
the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank reassured
investors that they will keep policies designed to foster global
growth.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,012.25 tonnes on
Tuesday, their lowest since February 2009.
U.S. gold gained $6.10 to $1,385.00. Silver
and platinum tracked gold higher, while palladium
slipped.
Precious metals prices 0643 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1385.29 5.04 +0.37 -17.27
Spot Silver 22.24 0.01 +0.04 -26.55
Spot Platinum 1459.74 2.24 +0.15 -4.90
Spot Palladium 750.00 -5.00 -0.66 8.38
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1385.00 6.10 +0.44 -17.35 19965
COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.22 0.00 -0.01 -99.27 4236
Euro/Dollar 1.2861
Dollar/Yen 102.10
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)