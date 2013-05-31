SINGAPORE, May 31 Gold climbed on Friday,
hovering near a two-week high hit in the previous session, as
weak U.S. economic data eased fears that the Federal Reserve
could soon wind down its bullion-friendly bond buying programme.
A rise in gold-backed exchange-traded fund holdings for the
first time in three weeks also indicated renewed interest in the
precious metal -- typically seen as a hedge against inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.14 percent to $1,415.21 an ounce
by 0027 GMT, after rising to a two-week high of $1,417.81 on
Thursday. U.S. gold rose $3.30 to $1,414.80.
* Both were on track for a 2 percent gain this week, their
second straight weekly rise.
* The U.S. economy expanded less than previously estimated
in the first three months of the year and initial jobless claims
unexpectedly rose last week, stirring up hopes the Fed may
continue its easing policy, which would keep interest rates low
and money cheap.
* Fears the U.S. central bank could start reining in its $85
billion in monthly asset purchases as early as the summer had
sparked recent a sell-off in gold and a rally in the dollar.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose on Wednesday for the
first time since May 9, to 1,013.15 tonnes.
* The amount of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers rose 10 percent in April to a daily average of
24.1 million ounces, the highest level since August 2011, data
from industry group the London Bullion Market Association
showed.
* Barrick's suspended Pascua-Lama $8.5 billion gold
project will likely be reactivated in one to two years at the
earliest, given the infrastructure that needs to be built to
avoid water pollution, Chile's environmental regulator told
Reuters on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares recovered after lacklustre U.S. data eased
concerns about an early end to the Federal Reserve's strong
stimulus programme which has sharpened investor appetite for
risk.
