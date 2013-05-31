* Gold on track for second weekly gain
* SPDR holdings rise for the 1st time in 3 weeks
* Physical demand easing in Asia as prices climb -trader
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 31 Gold climbed to a two-week
high on Friday as weak U.S. economic data eased fears the
Federal Reserve could soon scale back its bullion-friendly
bond-buying programme.
A rise in gold-backed exchange-traded fund holdings for the
first time in three weeks also underpinned the precious metal,
typically seen as a hedge against inflation. But physical demand
softened with gold set to log its second straight week of gains.
"The short-term trend (for gold) seems to be higher for the
moment," said Edward Meir, an analyst with INTL FCStone.
"Stocks are wobbly and U.S. macro data is inconsistent
enough to allow some doubt to creep in with respect to just how
quickly the Fed will start paring back its stimulus."
Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,416.66 an ounce
by 0649 GMT, touching a high of $1,421 earlier -- a level not
seen since May 15. U.S. gold rose $4.40 to $1,415.9.
But the metal is still down nearly 16 percent for the year
and is headed for its second straight monthly drop.
Fears the U.S. central bank could start reining in its $85
billion in monthly asset purchases as early as the summer had
sparked a sell-off in gold and a rally in the dollar.
But recent weak economic data, showing the U.S. economy
expanded less than previously estimated in the first three
months of the year and a surprise increase in initial jobless
claims last week, stirred up hopes the Fed may continue its
easing policy, which would keep interest rates low and money
cheap.
The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week low against the
euro on Friday.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose on Wednesday for the
first time since May 9, to 1,013.15 tonnes. But the holdings are
still near four-year lows as investors jumped to higher-yielding
stocks this year.
PHYSICAL DEMAND SOFTENS
Rising gold prices, up more than 4 percent in two weeks,
have deterred buyers in India and China, the top two consumers
of bullion. There was a rush for gold in April when prices sank
to a two-year low of $1,321.35.
"The physical market across Asia has been quiet after prices
went upto $1,400," said a trader in Singapore.
"We will have to go back to $1,370 and below for demand to
pick up again."
Most Asian countries saw premiums for gold bars ease as spot
prices rose but some like Singapore continued to see high
premiums due to a supply shortage, traders said earlier this
week.
The Indian economy grew 5 percent in 2012-13,
its lowest rate in a decade, government data showed on Friday.
Precious metals prices 0649 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1416.66 3.41 +0.24 -15.40
Spot Silver 22.80 0.07 +0.31 -24.70
Spot Platinum 1474.24 -7.26 -0.49 -3.96
Spot Palladium 751.72 -3.78 -0.50 8.63
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1415.90 4.40 +0.31 -15.51 718
COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.23 0.00 +0.26 -99.25 3345
Euro/Dollar 1.3042
Dollar/Yen 100.82
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)