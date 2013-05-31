* Gold drops more than 5 percent in May * Open interest in U.S. gold futures hits near 4-year low * Funds remain bearish after mid-April selloff * Coming up: U.S. construction spending data on Monday (Adds comment, market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, May 31 Gold fell almost 2 percent on Friday after U.S. data showing low inflation and improving consumer confidence dampened investor interest, with bullion notching sharp losses for a second consecutive month. A combination of decreasing fund interest, option expiration and squaring of books after investors covered short positions also sent open interest in U.S. gold futures to its lowest in almost four years, traders said. Data showing a six-year high in consumer sentiment weighed on gold, a traditional safe haven. "The metals were already under pressure going into the end of the month as many people have a lot of short positions outstanding, and the consumer confidence data just added fuel to selling," said Carlos Perez-Santalla at brokerage Marex Spectron. Spot gold fell 1.6 percent to $1,390.80 an ounce by 3:17 p.m. EDT (1917 GMT), its biggest one-day loss in two weeks. U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled down $19 at $1,393 an ounce, with trading volume about 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold had gained more than 3 percent in the prior three sessions as discouraging U.S. growth data and jobless claims figures boosted hopes for continued Federal Reserve stimulus. But for the month of May, gold dropped 5.8 percent following April's decline of more than 7 percent. On Thursday, CME data showed Comex gold futures' open interest inched up less than 1 percent to 385,901 contracts, hovering near its lowest level since September 2009. The market gauge was 13 percent lower versus 445,517 lots last Thursday. Economic optimism and growing investor interest in better-performing assets such as equities explained declining interest in the safe-haven metal, traders said. Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained unchanged at 1,013.15 tonnes on Thursday, after rising for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday. But these are still near four-year lows, having lost nearly 337 tonnes in 2013 so far. Dealers said interest in physical buying stayed higher after a mid-April selloff sent the precious metal to two-year lows. "While all these momentum sellers were getting out of the ETFs, people who are interested in physical gold view it as a buying opportunity," said Edmund Moy, chief strategist of Morgan Gold, which offers physical precious metals in retirement accounts. Among other precious metals, silver fell 2.3 percent to $22.21 an ounce. Platinum dropped 1.6 percent to $1,457.49 an ounce and palladium was down 0.9 percent at $748.47 an ounce. 3:17 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1393.00 -19.00 -1.3 1387.00 1421.60 152,517 US Silver JUL 22.243 -0.447 -2.0 22.100 22.855 39,598 US Plat JUL 1461.80 -20.90 -1.4 1453.50 1484.00 10,047 US Pall SEP 753.65 -6.90 -0.9 742.00 760.00 2,861 Gold 1390.80 -22.45 -1.6 1389.80 1421.00 Silver 22.210 -0.520 -2.3 22.200 22.900 Platinum 1457.49 -24.01 -1.6 1459.00 1483.00 Palladium 748.47 -7.03 -0.9 743.50 756.22 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 165,395 230,119 181,650 21.06 0.01 US Silver 43,897 63,237 55,479 33.53 -2.58 US Platinum 11,079 10,859 11,713 22.5 -0.60 US Palladium 3,067 7,006 5,607 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)