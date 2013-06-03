* Gold fell nearly 2 pct on Fri, down for 2nd mth in May
* Focus on more U.S data for clues on stimulus
* Coming up: U.S. ISM manufacturing index at 1400 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 3 Gold edged higher on Monday,
recovering from a near 2-percent slide the session before, as
weak U.S. data hurt the dollar and bolstered hopes the Federal
Reserve would stick to its bullion-friendly stimulus programme.
Gold fell more than 6 percent in May amid concerns the Fed
could slow its monthly bond purchases as the U.S. economy showed
signs of improvement. But a flurry of disappointing data,
including Friday's report on a decline in U.S. consumer
spending, has weakened arguments for curbing the scheme.
U.S. numbers will remain in focus this week in the run up to
the Fed's next policy meeting later in June.
"Everyone is waiting for U.S. non-farm payroll data this
Friday to see what the central bank will do," said Ronald Leung,
chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. The
central bank has said it would keep up the stimulus campaign
until the employment situation improved.
Spot gold had risen 0.8 percent to $1,396.36 an ounce
by 0700 GMT. The 1.9-percent drop in the last session was gold's
steepest single-day fall since May 17, helping push the metal to
a second straight monthly decline.
U.S. gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,396.2 on Monday.
Silver, platinum and palladium tracked gold
higher.
The softer dollar is also supporting gold prices, said Peter
Fung, head of dealing at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Precious Metals.
Fung said Friday's sharp price drop lured Chinese buyers on
Monday, despite data pointing to slowing economic momentum in
the world's second-biggest gold consumer.
China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven
months in May as both domestic and external demand
softened.
Physical demand for gold has been strong since a mid-April
drop in spot prices. Premiums in Asia are at or near all-time
highs as gold has dropped nearly 17 percent for the year.
Gold demand in India will be as strong as last year in the
second half of 2013 due to prospects of good monsoon rains that
will boost the income of farmers, the key buyers, the World Gold
Council CEO said.
Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish bets
in gold futures and options for the first time in four weeks, a
report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday.
Declines in the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the
largest gold-backed exchange traded fund, have stopped after
nearly three weeks. Holdings rose last Wednesday and have been
unchanged since.
Precious metals prices 0700 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1396.36 10.47 +0.76 -16.61
Spot Silver 22.44 0.23 +1.04 -25.89
Spot Platinum 1464.99 9.49 +0.65 -4.56
Spot Palladium 751.00 2.50 +0.33 8.53
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1396.20 3.20 +0.23 -16.68 16434
COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- --
Euro/Dollar 1.3024
Dollar/Yen 100.37
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
