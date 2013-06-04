SINGAPORE, June 4 Gold was a touch firmer on Tuesday, after clocking up near-2 percent gains in the previous session, as weak U.S. manufacturing data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would not wind down its monetary stimulus soon. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.07 percent to $1,412.11 an ounce by 0016 GMT. It gained 1.8 percent to $1,416.11 on Monday as the dollar tumbled on weak manufacturing data. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,412.20. * The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May, driving activity to the lowest in nearly four years, in the latest sign the economy is encountering a soft patch. * Data from China and Europe also showed that manufacturers struggled last month as demand fell, suggesting an ailing world economy that still needs a steady diet of central bank support. * Fed chairman Ben Bernanke had said last month the central bank could slow down stimulus measures if the U.S. economy strengthened. * India's gold imports jumped to 162 tonnes in May, from 142.5 tonnes in April, despite a rebound in prices. The data raised fears that India, the world's biggest bullion buyer, could impose more restrictions on imports in an effort to reduce its deficit. * Holdings of New York's SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund, remained unchanged on Monday, showing investors' growing confidence in the metal. The near-three week decline in the holdings came to a stop last Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar wallowed at one-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, suffering a vicious setback after disappointing data curbed speculation the Fed would scale back its stimulus anytime soon. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. International trade 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1345 U.S. ISM-New York regional activity 1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence Precious metals prices 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1412.11 1.01 +0.07 -15.67 Spot Silver 22.67 -0.04 -0.18 -25.13 Spot Platinum 1490.74 -2.26 -0.15 -2.88 Spot Palladium 754.22 -2.28 -0.30 8.99 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1412.20 0.30 +0.02 -15.73 1938 COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- -- Euro/Dollar 1.3070 Dollar/Yen 99.71 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)