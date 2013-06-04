SINGAPORE, June 4 Gold was a touch firmer on
Tuesday, after clocking up near-2 percent gains in the previous
session, as weak U.S. manufacturing data raised hopes the
Federal Reserve would not wind down its monetary stimulus soon.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.07 percent to $1,412.11 an
ounce by 0016 GMT. It gained 1.8 percent to $1,416.11 on Monday
as the dollar tumbled on weak manufacturing data.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,412.20.
* The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May, driving
activity to the lowest in nearly four years, in the latest sign
the economy is encountering a soft patch.
* Data from China and Europe also showed that manufacturers
struggled last month as demand fell, suggesting an ailing world
economy that still needs a steady diet of central bank support.
* Fed chairman Ben Bernanke had said last month the central
bank could slow down stimulus measures if the U.S. economy
strengthened.
* India's gold imports jumped to 162 tonnes in May, from
142.5 tonnes in April, despite a rebound in prices. The data
raised fears that India, the world's biggest bullion buyer,
could impose more restrictions on imports in an effort to reduce
its deficit.
* Holdings of New York's SPDR Gold Trust, the largest
gold-backed exchange-traded-fund, remained unchanged on Monday,
showing investors' growing confidence in the metal. The
near-three week decline in the holdings came to a stop last
Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar wallowed at one-month lows against a
basket of major currencies on Tuesday, suffering a vicious
setback after disappointing data curbed speculation the Fed
would scale back its stimulus anytime soon.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. International trade
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1345 U.S. ISM-New York regional activity
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1412.11 1.01 +0.07 -15.67
Spot Silver 22.67 -0.04 -0.18 -25.13
Spot Platinum 1490.74 -2.26 -0.15 -2.88
Spot Palladium 754.22 -2.28 -0.30 8.99
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1412.20 0.30 +0.02 -15.73 1938
COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- --
Euro/Dollar 1.3070
Dollar/Yen 99.71
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)