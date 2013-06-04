* Bullion falls after nearly 2 pct gain on Monday
* Investors await U.S. nonfarm payroll data
* Fed officials say bond purchases could slow from summer
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 4 Gold edged lower on Tuesday,
reversing earlier gains, as uncertainty over the timing of a
pullback in the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying stimulus
offset strong physical demand.
Bullion, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, has
been under pressure in recent weeks after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the central bank could slow its $85 billion
monthly bond-purchase scheme if the U.S. economy strengthened.
Data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity had slowed
to the lowest level in nearly four years, even as two top Fed
officials said the central bank could reduce bond buys this
summer if the economy improved.
"Signs of when monetary easing is going to taper are going
to be a function in the short term (for gold prices)," said Mark
Keenan, cross-commodity research strategist at Societe Generale.
"We are going to get over-scrutinized analysis of any signs
that might suggest it could end slightly earlier than
anticipated."
Keenan said the Fed could start slowing its programme in the
fourth quarter of this year.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,407.50 an ounce by
0706 GMT after rising to $1,414.76 earlier. It gained 1.8
percent on Monday as the dollar tumbled on the weak
manufacturing numbers.
Investors are also awaiting the monthly U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday, with Bernanke saying in May that
housing and labour data would determine the timing of any curbs
in the monetary programme.
"Employment numbers in the United States have always been
and will remain a key barometer to affect any tapering," Keenan
said.
Strong physical demand in Asia and a pause in outflows from
exchange-traded funds have bolstered gold prices recently.
India's gold imports jumped to around 162 tonnes in May from
142.5 tonnes in April, despite a rebound in spot prices from a
two-year low in mid-April and new measures by the central bank
to reduce imports.
The data raised fears that India, the world's biggest
bullion buyer, could impose more restrictions on imports in an
effort to decrease its deficit.
Holdings of New York's SPDR Gold Trust, the largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained unchanged on Monday,
showing investors' growing confidence in the metal. The near
three-week decline in the holdings came to a stop last
Wednesday.
Precious metals prices 0706 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1407.50 -3.60 -0.26 -15.95
Spot Silver 22.59 -0.12 -0.53 -25.40
Spot Platinum 1487.74 -5.26 -0.35 -3.08
Spot Palladium 754.50 -2.00 -0.26 9.03
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1407.30 -4.60 -0.33 -16.02 15708
COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- --
Euro/Dollar 1.3077
Dollar/Yen 100.16
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharaman)