SINGAPORE, June 5 Gold held below $1,400 an
ounce on Wednesday after falling in the previous session on
fears of a slowdown in demand in the world's biggest bullion
consumer, India, after its central bank imposed new rules to
curb surging imports.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.06 percent to $1,398.14 an
ounce by 0006 GMT, after falling nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. gold rose slightly to $1,398.5.
* India's central bank took tougher measures to curb gold
imports on Tuesday after buying soared in May, extending a ban
on deposit-based purchases to cover all imports apart from those
used to make jewellery for export.
* The new rule could slash June imports, industry experts
said, even as the government continued to weigh options in case
the central bank's measure failed to stem the import flow.
* The move came after Monday's data showed gold imports in
India, which is working hard to reduce its current account
deficit, jumped to around 162 tonnes in May from 142.5 tonnes in
April despite a rebound in prices.
* U.S. job growth probably picked up only slightly in May,
according to a Reuters survey of economists, suggesting the
economy is still in a rut and not ready for the Federal Reserve
to dial back its monetary support.
* A decline in holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, resumed,
falling 0.27 percent to 1010.45 tonnes on Tuesday. Holdings
increased last Wednesday and had remained unchanged since.
* Physical gold buying among private investors slowed in May
following weeks of strong bargain hunting, a survey by online
precious metals market BullionVault showed on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on
Wednesday as the dollar continued a gradual recovery from an
early-week selloff.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 Australia Q1 GDP
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI
0748 France Markit Services PMI
0753 Germany Markit Services PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
0900 Euro zone Revised Q1 GDP
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1400 U.S. Factory orders
1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
Precious metals prices 0006 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1398.14 -0.90 -0.06 -16.51
Spot Silver 22.52 0.07 +0.31 -25.63
Spot Platinum 1486.99 -1.01 -0.07 -3.13
Spot Palladium 749.22 0.75 +0.10 8.27
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1398.50 1.30 +0.09 -16.55 667
COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.22 0.00 +0.25 -99.26 186
Euro/Dollar 1.3066
Dollar/Yen 100.26
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)