SINGAPORE, June 7 Gold prices rose on Friday for
a third consecutive day, as investors awaited clues from the
U.S. nonfarm payroll data later in the day on whether the
Federal Reserve would wind down its bullion-supporting monetary
stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,414.89 an
ounce by 0029 GMT, after climbing about 1 percent on Thursday as
the dollar fell sharply against the yen and the euro on fears of
disappointing U.S. jobs data. Gold is heading for a weekly gain
of more than 2 percent.
* U.S. gold fell slightly to $1,415.
* A weak reading on the U.S. nonfarm payroll data would
prompt the Federal Reserve to continue with the $85 billion
monthly bond purchases to support the economy. Such a move would
help gold, typically seen as a hedge against inflation.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week, pointing to moderate job growth. Still,
the improvement in labour market conditions lacks enough vigour
to compel the Fed to scale back its expansive monetary stimulus.
* The Indian government may take more steps if needed to
curb gold inflows into the country, a senior finance ministry
official said on Thursday.
* The comments follow stricter rules announced this week,
including a hike in the import duty on gold. India is trying to
curb gold imports to reduce its import bill and current account
deficit.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.27 percent to
1,007.74 tonnes on Thursday from 1,010.45 tonnes on Wednesday.
* Newcrest Mining Ltd, the world's No. 3 gold
miner, plans to write down its asset values by up to $6 billion
following the worst slide in gold prices in 30 years and plans
to stop producing from high cost operations as it scrambles to
protect margins.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar rose slightly early on Friday after
suffering its biggest one-day decline in three years against the
yen.
* Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent and entered
bear market territory on Friday, having plunged 20 percent from
a 5-1/2 year high hit last month.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data
0645 France Trade data
1000 Germany Industrial output
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1414.89 1.74 +0.12 -15.51
Spot Silver 22.67 0.08 +0.35 -25.13
Spot Platinum 1528.24 1.74 +0.11 -0.44
Spot Palladium 756.97 -1.75 -0.23 9.39
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1415.00 -0.80 -0.06 -15.56 2390
COMEX SILVER JUL3 22.62 -0.09 -0.41 -25.38 504
Euro/Dollar 1.3237
Dollar/Yen 97.43
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)