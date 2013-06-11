SINGAPORE, June 11 Gold slipped in early Asian
trading on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and equities strengthened
after Standard & Poor's revised its credit outlook for the
United States to stable from negative.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.07 percent to $1,385.41 an
ounce by 0007 GMT, after posting a small gain in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,385.20.
* S&P on Monday removed the near-term threat of another
credit rating downgrade for the U.S. by revising its outlook to
stable from negative, citing an improved economic and fiscal
outlook.
* Analysts said this could further hurt gold's appeal as a
safe haven following a string of positive U.S. economic data.
* Low U.S. inflation means the Federal Reserve can stick to
an aggressive bond-buying campaign if it decides that is
warranted, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday,
arguing he did not favour tapering bond purchases while price
pressures were falling.
* The pain is not likely to be over for investors in mining
shares after the steepest drop in gold prices in a generation
led to a $6 billion asset writedown at Australia's Newcrest
Mining, fuelling speculation of more to come.
* Kinross Gold Corp said on Monday it is halting
development at its Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador after
failing to reach an agreement with the government over a
windfall tax on revenues.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3 percent to
1,009.85 tonnes on Monday. Holdings are still near four-year
lows. <GOL/ETF]
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose against the yen and U.S. bond yields
neared 14-month highs on Monday on improved sentiment towards
the U.S. economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores
Precious metals prices 0007 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1385.41 -0.99 -0.07 -17.27
Spot Silver 21.89 -0.02 -0.09 -27.71
Spot Platinum 1508.25 5.75 +0.38 -1.74
Spot Palladium 768.25 0.25 +0.03 11.02
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1385.20 -0.80 -0.06 -17.34 1608
Euro/Dollar 1.3254
Dollar/Yen 98.68
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)