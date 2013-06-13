SINGAPORE, June 13 Gold fell on Thursday after
volatile trading in the previous session on persistent concerns
about central banks' support for their economies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,384.84 an
ounce by 0003 GMT. It closed up on Wednesday after earlier
losses as U.S. stock markets dropped sharply.
* U.S. gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,384.70.
* The Bank of Japan's decision on Tuesday to leave its
policies unchanged spooked investors already worried the U.S.
Federal Reserve would soon curb its bond-buying programme,
denting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
* China, which was closed for three days for the Dragon Boat
festival, will open on Thursday. That could potentially support
gold prices, which fell during Asian trading sessions earlier
this week due to the lack of buying from the No. 2 bullion
consumer.
* Societe Generale on Wednesday lowered its gold price
outlook for the fourth quarter by $175 to $1,200 per ounce,
citing continued redemptions by exchange-traded funds owing to
higher bond yields and a stronger dollar.
* Indian gold demand remained subdued, and importers and
wholesalers struggled to sell supplies from May. The government
has raised the import duty on gold by a third and put curbs on
gold financing by banks and others as it tries to reduce its
current account deficit.
* Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc on Wednesday
declared force majeure to free itself from obligations to
deliver copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Indonesia,
where work has been suspended after a May accident that killed
28 people.
* The company said the suspension has so far impacted some
36,000 tonnes of copper output at Grasberg and 80,000 ounces of
gold.
* Barrick Gold Corp says it will take until
December of next year to build the water infrastructure needed
to meet Chilean environmental requirements for the miner to
restart its $8.5 billion Pascua-Lama gold project in the Andes.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was at a near four-month low against a
basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Import prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1230 U.S. Jobless claims
1400 U.S. Business inventories
Precious metals prices 0003 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1384.84 -2.95 -0.21 -17.30
Spot Silver 21.68 -0.17 -0.78 -28.40
Spot Platinum 1475.24 -3.26 -0.22 -3.89
Spot Palladium 755.22 1.22 +0.16 9.14
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1384.70 -7.30 -0.52 -17.37 1227
COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- -- -
Euro/Dollar 1.3347
Dollar/Yen 95.48
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)