SINGAPORE, June 14 Gold eased for a second
session on Friday as investors worried about an early end to the
Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying stimulus on the back of
strong U.S. data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,384.01 an ounce by
0023 GMT after losing about 0.15 percent on Thursday following
stronger-than-expected U.S. data.
* U.S. gold rose about $6 to $1383.6.
* U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in May and
first-time applications for unemployment benefits fell last
week, signs of resilience in the economy.
* Investors fear a strengthening economy could prompt the
Fed to start winding down its $85 billion monthly bond purchases
that have supported gold prices.
* Asian shares recovered from multi-month lows on Friday, as
a rebound in U.S. equities on the back of upbeat economic data
calmed nerves after a bruising selloff, but investors remain
cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.
* Commodity funds run by some of the most high-profile
traders have declared negative returns through the first five
months of the year, performance data from their investors showed
on Thursday.
* Net gold imports into India have fallen from an average of
$135 million in the first half of May to $36 million in the
second half, the finance minister said. The government has
raised the import duty on gold and curbed gold financing in an
effort to cut its current account deficit.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.63 percent to
1,003.53 tonnes on Thursday to fresh four-year lows.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar remained in the doldrums in early Asian
trade on Friday, while the Nikkei recovered from a sharp
decline.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EZ Inflation
1230 U.S. PPI inflation
1230 U.S. Producer prices
1230 U.S. Current account
1315 U.S. Industrial output
1355 U.S. U Mich sentiment
1930 U.S. CFTC trade data
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1384.01 -1.43 -0.10 -17.35
Spot Silver 21.77 -0.03 -0.14 -28.10
Spot Platinum 1457.74 7.24 +0.50 -5.03
Spot Palladium 730.97 1.47 +0.20 5.63
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1383.60 5.80 +0.42 -17.44 1926
COMEX SILVER JUL3 --
Euro/Dollar 1.3363
Dollar/Yen 95.15
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)