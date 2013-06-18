SINGAPORE, June 18 Gold was little changed on
Tuesday as investors awaited guidance from a Federal Reserve
meeting on the outlook for the bank's stimulus programme, amid
some strong U.S. economic data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was near steady, easing $0.40 to
$1,383.95 an ounce by 0018 GMT. Bullion fell about 0.5 percent
on Monday as U.S. stocks rallied ahead of the Fed policy meeting
over Tuesday and Wednesday.
* U.S. gold also marked time, rising $0.40 to
$1,383.5.
* Markets are closely watching for any clues on whether the
Fed will wind down its $85 billion monthly bond buying program,
which has supported gold prices. Recent strong U.S. data has
increased speculation the Fed could taper the program soon.
* The majority of U.S. homebuilders view conditions in the
industry as favourable for the first time since the start of the
housing crisis seven years ago, with an industry report showing
confidence in the sector surged in June.
* Any scale-back of the stimulus would hurt gold, which is
typically seen as a hedge against inflation. Bullion is down 17
percent so far this year as investors have shunned its
safe-haven appeal, while global stocks have rallied.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at 1,003.17 tonnes on
Monday -- their lowest in more than four years.
* SocGen said a paradigm shift among gold investors is
likely to push gold prices to $1,200 per ounce this year.
* Indian gold and silver futures traded slightly lower on
Monday, with subdued demand in the physical market during a
seasonally slow period after a series of government measures to
contain imports.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei rose on Tuesday, heading for a third
straight day of gains, which will mark its longest winning run
since a sharp selloff on May 23.
* The dollar index fell 0.2 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
0200 China FDI
0430 Japan Industrial output rev
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores
1230 U.S. Build permits
1230 U.S. House starts
1230 U.S. Housing starts number
1230 U.S. Core CPI
1230 U.S. CPI
1230 U.S. Core CPI
1230 U.S. CPI
2350 Japan Exports
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1383.95 -0.40 -0.03 -17.35
Spot Silver 21.88 0.05 +0.23 -27.74
Spot Platinum 1433.99 3.99 +0.28 -6.58
Spot Palladium 711.97 -0.53 -0.07 2.89
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1383.50 0.40 +0.03 -17.44 1168
COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.22 0.00 +0.45 -99.28 354
Euro/Dollar 1.3361
Dollar/Yen 94.70
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)