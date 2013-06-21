* Gold prices recover some ground after Thursday's rout
* Precious metal still under heavy pressure from Fed plans
* Physical gold funds see further outflows
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 21 Gold recovered some ground to
trade more than 1 percent higher on Friday after earlier hitting
near-three-year lows, but stayed on track for its biggest weekly
drop in almost two years after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signalled an end to easy money.
The precious metal rebounded as world shares, bonds and
commodities steadied on Friday, a day after a sharp sell-off
triggered by plans by the Federal Reserve to cut back its
quantitative easing programme.
But that did little to offset Thursday's 5.4 percent price
crash. Gold is down 7 percent since last Friday, its biggest
weekly drop since it fell from record highs in September 2011.
Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $1,294.76 an ounce at
1350 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since September 2010 at
$1,268.89 an ounce.
"Bullion will seek to consolidate near current lows, but
there is little chance for a sustained rebound," VTB Capital
analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said. "We had little evidence of
physical buying -- spooked market participants will stay away.
"Inflation is subdued, seasonal Asian demand is yet to pick
up, the greenback is stronger, the opportunity cost of holding
gold will start gaining soon," he said. "Given the macro
recovery, equities will still perform better -- bullion is not
trading as a safe haven asset. Why hold it at all?"
U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up $8.70
an ounce at $1,294.90, having earlier touched a near three-year
low at $1,268.70.
The CME Group Inc, parent of the Chicago Board of
Trade, raised initial margins for Comex gold after prices
plunged to their lowest in three years on Thursday. Comex gold
futures fell 6.4 percent in heavy volumes.
The prospect of QE being withdrawn is pushing investors away
from gold, analysts said.
"The effects of QE had been hugely positive for precious
metals because they weakened the dollar and pushed medium-term
interest rates to abnormally low levels, which removed most of
the negative carry associated with holding gold," Natixis
analyst Nic Brown said.
PHYSICAL GOLD FUNDS SEE OUTFLOWS
Holdings of physically backed gold exchange-traded funds - a
popular way to invest in bullion since the financial crisis -
have fallen more than 485 tonnes this year.
The largest, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, reported
another 4.5-tonne drop in its holdings on Thursday, taking them
to their lowest in more than four years at 995.35 tonnes, 26
percent below their December 2012 peak of 1,353 tonnes.
Buying in number one consumer India remained muted despite
Thursday's price drop, in contrast to the heavy buying seen
after gold's April sell-off. Gold in rupee terms remains
well above April's lows after the Indian currency fell to record
lows against the dollar.
"Demand is not so much, as prices in rupee terms have not
fallen due to rupee depreciation," Mayank Khemka, managing
director of trading house Khemka Group, said.
Traders reported an uptick in demand from China, the world's
second-largest consumer of gold, however.
Silver also dropped to its lowest since September
2010 at $19.35, before recovering to $19.92 an ounce, up 2
percent.
Spot platinum was up 0.2 percent at $1,359.74 an
ounce, while spot palladium was the biggest riser, up 1.3
percent at $669.75 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in Mumbai; editing by
William Hardy and Keiron Henderson)