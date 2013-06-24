SINGAPORE, June 24 Gold edged higher on Monday
after a tumultuous week that saw prices drop the most in nearly
two years on fears of an early end to the Federal Reserve's bond
purchases and a cash crunch in China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.07 percent to $1,297.66 an ounce
by 0018 GMT. It rose over 1 percent on Friday but recorded its
worst weekly performance - down 7 percent - since September
2011.
* Comex gold rose about $5 to $1,297.30.
* Markets were roiled last week after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a strategy for the U.S. central
bank to start scaling back its $85 billion monthly bond buying
program.
* St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on
Friday said neither the central bank's own economic growth
forecasts nor its expectations for continued weak inflation
supported a decision to dial back bond purchases.
* China's central bank faced down the country's cash-hungry
banks on Friday, letting interest rates again spike to
extraordinary levels of some 25 percent for some banks as it
stepped up the pressure to contain rampant informal lending.
* Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish bets
in gold futures and options for a second consecutive week to the
lowest level in a month, a report by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.54 percent to
989.94 tonnes on Friday.
* Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc has restarted
some operations at its Grasberg mine after receiving approval
from the Indonesian government, a senior company official told
Reuters on Saturday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar index rose while the Nikkei advanced on a
weaker yen.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate
0800 Germany Ifo expectations
0800 Italy Consumer confidence
1230 U.S. Chicago National Activity Index
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1297.66 0.91 +0.07 -22.51
Spot Silver 20.12 0.04 +0.20 -33.55
Spot Platinum 1372.75 -2.75 -0.20 -10.57
Spot Palladium 672.75 -0.25 -0.04 -2.78
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1297.30 5.30 +0.41 -22.59 3583
COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.20 0.00 +0.61 -99.34 858
Euro/Dollar 1.3107
Dollar/Yen 98.21
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)