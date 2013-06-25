SINGAPORE, June 25 Gold edged higher on Tuesday
as the dollar weakened after two top Federal Reserve officials
downplayed an imminent end to monetary stimulus.
Bullion is still down more tha 7 percent since the start of
last week due to worries over an early end to the Fed's $85
billion monthly bond purchases and a cash crunch in China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,283.55 an ounce by
0018 GMT. It fell around 1 percent on Monday, extending last
week's 7 percent slide as fears of a cash crunch in China
spooked investors, and a slide in U.S. equities prompted bullion
selling to cover margin calls.
* Comex gold rose $6 to $1,283.10.
* Last Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave
his most explicit signal yet that the U.S. central bank was
considering scaling back its $85 billion per month of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed debt purchases.
* On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota
said investors were wrong to view the central bank as having
become more keen to tighten policy than it was before last
week's policy meeting.
* Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said even if the bank
dialled back stimulus this year, it will still be running an
accommodative policy.
* Fears of a credit crunch in China's banking system eased
on Monday as short-term interest rates fell. The central bank
said there were sufficient funds in the market but banks needed
to improve cash management and control lending.
*India's biggest jewellers' association has asked its
members to stop selling gold bars and coins, about 35 percent of
their business, adding to government efforts to cut gold imports
and stem a swelling current account deficit.
* HSBC lowered its 2013 gold price forecast to $1,396 from
$1,542 an ounce and its 2014 price to $1,435 from $1,600, mainly
on the Fed's plans to reduce economic stimulus and weak Chinese
growth prospects.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.43 percent to
985.73 tonnes on Monday -- its lowest in over four years.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar index retreated from a near three-week peak of
82.841 after comments from two top Fed officials.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)