* Data reinforces expectations of Fed reining in stimulus
* Gold edges down after U.S. housing, confidence data
* Largest physical gold fund reports 4.2 tonne outflow
* Silver, platinum, palladium outperform
By Josephine Mason and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 25 Gold eased on Tuesday
as a raft of positive U.S. housing and consumer confidence data
lifted the dollar for a fifth straight session and reinforced
expectations the Federal Reserve could rein in its monetary
stimulus program in the next few months.
Investors resumed selling gold and continued their shift to
equities and other more risky assets after better-than-expected
durable goods data mid-morning in New York.
Prices hit an intraday low of $1,271.31 per ounce following
the robust consumer confidence and housing numbers.
The positive data brought an end to gold's earlier gains
after China's central bank made assurances about liquidity
risks.
Rising optimism on the strength of the U.S. economy also
boosted the dollar.
Gold remains on track for its biggest quarterly loss in more
than 30 years after the Fed gave the clearest signal yet that it
plans to taper its $85 billion monthly bond-buying program.
Spot gold was down $5.93, or 0.46 percent, at
$1,275.09 an ounce at 3:28 p.m. EDT (1928 GMT), off an earlier
high of $1,288.80. It continued to underperform other precious
metals, oil and copper.
"Gold seems to have lost some of its bounce," Sharps Pixley
chief executive Ross Norman said. "You're not seeing it push
back much after selling. When we do get good news, the moves are
tentative."
"We've also had a raft of forecasts out today which are not
good for gold," he added.
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Deutsche
Bank all cut their gold forecasts on Tuesday, after
similar moves earlier in the week from HSBC, Goldman
Sachs and UBS.
Credit Suisse cut its gold price forecast for 2013 to $1,400
an ounce from $1,580 an ounce, while Deutsche Bank cut its price
view by 6.8 percent to $1,428 an ounce and Morgan Stanley
reduced its forecast to $1,313 from $1,409.
Rising U.S. bond yields signal the market expects the U.S.
central bank will soon begin the long process of normalizing
monetary policy and reduce bullion's lure, Credit Suisse said.
"In a world of higher rates, the opportunity cost of holding
zero coupon gold is increasingly likely to become an issue," it
said.
"With the need for tail risk protection and the need for
inflation protection substantially reduced, it remains hard to
see where the marginal buyer for gold will come from."
DOLLAR CLIMBS AFTER U.S. DATA
The Fed's quantitative easing measures, put in place to
stimulate growth, have helped to drive gold to record highs in
recent years by keeping interest rates low while stoking
inflation fears. Reducing those measures is likely to hurt gold.
The dollar index climbed on Tuesday after data showed U.S.
consumer confidence jumped in June to its highest level in more
than five years, while sales of new U.S. single-family homes
rose to their highest level in nearly five years in May.
Investor appetite for bullion has faded, with the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund - New York's SPDR Gold
Trust - reporting another 4.2 tonne outflow on Monday.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.16
percent to settle at $1,275.10. July options expired without
incident, traders said.
Silver was down 0.46 percent at $19.56 an ounce. Spot
platinum was up 1.52 percent at $1,348.75 an ounce, while
spot palladium was up 0.7 percent at $663.72 an ounce.
