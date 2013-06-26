SINGAPORE, June 26 Gold fell for a seventh
session out of eight on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic data
boosted stocks and supported the Federal Reserve's plan to scale
back its bond purchases in the next few months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down nearly 0.1 percent to
$1,275.71 an ounce by 0010 GMT, sitting near three-year lows
seen on Friday. U.S. gold rose slightly to $1,275.30.
* Gold's losses since the beginning of last week through
Tuesday amount to 8 percent, or about $113 per ounce.
* Bullion prices have been sliding since Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke laid out a strategy to wind down the bank's $85 billion
monthly bond purchases on the back of a recovering economy.
* U.S. consumer confidence jumped in June to its highest
level in more than five years, while sales of new U.S.
single-family homes rose to their highest level in nearly five
years in May.
* Further gains in global stock markets this year will be a
signpost of more losses for gold, according to analysts, citing
a re-established negative correlation between the two assets.
* India's central bank told rural regional banks on Tuesday
they could no longer provide loans against gold jewellery and
coins - the latest move to discourage gold buying as the
government seeks to reduce a record current account deficit.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 16.23 tonnes to
969.50 tonnes on Tuesday, to their lowest since February 2009.
* Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed
exchange-traded funds have fallen their most in a year to levels
last seen in December, sparking fears that mom-and-pop investors
have started to unwind investments after last week's rout.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar index rose further, while Asian shares opened
higher. U.S. stocks rose by the most in nearly two weeks on
Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
1230 U.S. Final Q1 GDP
Precious metals prices 0010 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1275.71 -1.03 -0.08 -23.82
Spot Silver 19.57 -0.01 -0.05 -35.37
Spot Platinum 1344.24 -5.76 -0.43 -12.43
Spot Palladium 661.50 -1.24 -0.19 -4.41
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1275.30 0.20 +0.02 -23.90 1465
COMEX SILVER JUL3 19.55 0.02 +0.12 -35.49 270
Euro/Dollar 1.3080
Dollar/Yen 98.03
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)